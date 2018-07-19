ARLINGTON, Texas — Elizabeth Cambage had 35 points and 17 rebounds, breaking the WNBA’s two-game scoring record, and the Dallas Wings beat the Washington Mystics 90-81 on Thursday night.

Coming off a historic 53-point performance Tuesday, Cambage broke Minnesota star Maya Moore’s record two-game total of 80 points set in 2014. Cambage also became the first player with back-to-back 30-point, 10-rebound games since Moore in 2014.

Kayla Thornton added 15 points, and Glory Johnson had 13 for Dallas (14-9).

LaToya Sanders made 10 of 13 field goals and scored a career-high 25 points for Washington (13-10). Elena Delle Donne was held to nine points on 3-of-14 shooting.

DREAM 82, LIBERTY 68

ATLANTA — Renee Montgomery made a franchise-record seven 3-pointers and scored 24 points, helping Atlanta beat New York for its sixth straight victory.



Dallas Wings center Liz Cambage (8) drives to the basket past the defense of Washington Mystics center Krystal Thomas (34) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (Steve Hamm/The Dallas Morning News via AP) (Associated Press)

Montgomery was 5 of 11 from 3-point range in the first half. The club mark was six 3-pointers in a game, done twice by Betty Lenox. Montgomery broke the record with 4:14 left in the third quarter and did not attempt another shot.

Tiffany Hayes added 20 points for Atlanta (14-9). Tina Charles scored 11 points for New York (7-16) to take sole possession of second place on the franchise’s scoring list with 2,981.

