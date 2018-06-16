Sitting in the locker room with her leg propped up and in ice and wrapped in blue, Kristi Toliver furrowed her brow and stared into her lap Friday night following the Washington Mystics’ 97-86 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks, her former team.

The Sparks hadn’t just handed the Mystics their fourth loss in five games — they had managed to frustrate their ex-teammate, usually so calm and cool that she goes by the nickname “Panda.”

Toliver was irked because she had been battling double-teams all night and only scraped together six field goal attempts, just a game after she put up a season-high 17 while scoring 25 points in a win at Connecticut. But she was peeved, too, for bigger reasons.

For the second straight game, the Mystics played sharp defense for one half — and one half only. It cost them the game.

“It was all defense,” Toliver said, echoing what Coach Mike Thibault and forward Elena Delle Donne had said moments earlier. “We have to be more decisive in certain coverages. In the first half we looked like chickens with our heads cut off. We didn’t know what we were doing.”

The loss didn’t just sting because the Mystics (6-5) spent most of the night clawing themselves out of a 20-point hole at Capital One Arena. Friday also began a string of home games for Washington — it goes on the road just once between now and July 5 — that provided an opportunity to gain a small cushion in the standings before a road-heavy stretch in July.

Instead, the loss bumped the Mystics to seventh in the league and third in the Eastern Conference behind Connecticut and Atlanta. Los Angeles (7-2) sits second in the WNBA.

The Sparks, who won the 2016 WNBA title with Toliver on the roster, played up to their championship pedigree.

Full of capable shooters and able to exploit a size advantage, Los Angeles scored 25 points in the first quarter and had Washington struggling to keep up.

The Mystics gave up 10 points on 10 turnovers in the first half while the Sparks made it look easy — they shot 65.6 percent from the field compared with Washington’s 42.3 percent before intermission.

“They’re good, and they made good shots,” Thibault said. “. . . But we helped them.”

The Mystics finished with four starters and reserve Tierra Ruffin-Pratt scoring in double figures, with Delle Donne leading with way with 18 points and seven rebounds.

Center LaToya Sanders notched her first double-double of the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds, but their offense wasn’t enough with Toliver contributing just six points. Not when Candace Parker led six Sparks in double figures in scoring with 23 points and 11 assists.

The difference between the 18-point deficit at the end of the first half and the closely contested fourth quarter was team defense.

A group of bench players and Toliver got Washington within six less than a minute into the final period. Tianna Hawkins forced a turnover and broke away for a driving layup. The Sparks missed on the other end, and Monique Currie hit a jumper from 16 feet to make it 72-66.

The Mystics held their focus for a spell. After a pair of three-pointers from Currie and Hawkins and back-to-back missed field goals from Los Angeles, Ruffin-Pratt found herself wide open under the basket and tied the game at 76 with 5:58 to play.

But the Mystics fell apart down the stretch. The Sparks rattled off a 7-0 run, and it was just enough space to keep them ahead the rest of the night. The Mystics missed six of their final seven shots.

“The positive is I can tell them that if we played the right way in the first two quarters then we would have given ourselves a chance,” Thibault said. “But I don’t know. I don’t see a lot of positives at the moment other than a group of players for a stretch in the second half decided to dig down. I’m not big into moral victories in the moment.”