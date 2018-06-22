CHICAGO — Elena Delle Donne scored 22 of her 30 points in the first half in the Washington Mystics’ 93-77 victory over the Chicago Sky on Friday night.

Delle Donne added 10 rebounds, six assists and two blocks. Kristi Tolliver scored 13 points — all in the first half — and Monique Currie added 11 for the Mystics (8-5).

Delle Donne scored nine points over the first 4½ minutes as Washington opened a 16-6 lead and Tolliver sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a jumper by Chicago’s Jamierra Faulkner to make it 30-19 at the end of the first quarter. Monique Currie and Delle Donne hit back-to-back 3s to push the lead to 23 points late in the second quarter and Tolliver added another trey to give the Mystics their biggest lead at 64-39 going into the break.

The Sky (3-9) outscored Washington 26-12 in the third quarter and used an 8-2 run early in the fourth to make it 80-74 after Kahleah Copper’s layup with 6:36 to play but got no closer.

Allie Quigley scored 21 points and Stefanie Dolson — playing for the first time since May 25 due to a hamstring injury — added 13 points in 15 minutes of action for Chicago. The Sky have lost six in a row.

