INDIANAPOLIS — Diana Taurasi scored 25 points, Brittney Griner added 20 and the Phoenix Mercury routed the Indiana Fever 95-77 on Friday night.

The Mercury (12-5) outscored the Fever 29-13 in the second quarter and led by 32 in the third.

DeWanna Bonner added 15 points and nine rebounds and hit both of her 3-point attempts.

Kelsey Mitchell had 19 points for Indiana (1-15). She was 5 of 10 from 3-point range.

SKY 103, LIBERTY 99

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Diamond DeShields led a balanced Chicago offense with 22 points and the Sky beat the Liberty 103-99 on Friday night.

Courtney Vandersloot added 14 points and 11 assists for the Sky (6-9). They have won three straight since a six-game skid. Tina Charles had 24 points for New York (4-11).

