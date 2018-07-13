INDIANAPOLIS — Tiffany Hayes had 16 points, and the balanced Atlanta Dream beat the Indiana Fever 98-74 on Friday night for their third consecutive victory.

Atlanta (11-9) had seven players score in double figures. Elizabeth Williams and Brittney Sykes scored 14 points apiece. Angel McCoughtry, Jessica Breland, Alex Bentley and Damiris Dantas each had 10.

Erica Wheeler’s 3-pointer gave Indiana a 20-10 lead with two minutes left in the first quarter. But the Fever missed 10 of their next 12 field-goal attempts as the Dream went on a 36-6 run capped by Jessica Breland’s jumper with a minute left in the first half.

The Dream tied their season high for points in a quarter with 30 in the second, and then outscored Indiana 33-25 in the third.

Tiffany Mitchell led the Fever (2-19) with 17 points and Wheeler finished with 15.

Atlanta, which shot 60 percent from the field in its 106-89 win over Washington on Wednesday, shot 56.9 percent against the Fever. The Dream have won four of five overall.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.