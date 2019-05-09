ATLANTA — Atlanta Dream forward Angel McCoughtry’s status for this season is uncertain as she continues to recover from a serious knee injury.

Atlanta opened training camp this week without McCoughtry, the two-time Olympian and two-time WNBA scoring champion. Coach Nicki Collen says she has to prepare as if McCoughtry could miss the full season.

Collen said Thursday the 32-year-old McCoughtry will be evaluated “month to month, strength test to strength test.” McCoughtry suffered torn ligaments in her left knee on Aug. 7, 2018 and missed the playoffs as the Dream lost to Washington in the semifinals.

Collen says McCoughtry has good range of motion in the knee but still has “a lot of strength-building to do.”

The Dream coach says McCoughtry’s uncertain status is the reason the team acquired forward Nia Coffey in a draft-day trade with Las Vegas.

