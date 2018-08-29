The Washington Mystics avoided what would have been devastating circumstances Wednesday when tests taken on Elena Delle Donne’s left knee revealed a bone bruise but no ligament damage, leaving the all-star forward questionable for Friday’s Game 3 of their WNBA semifinal series against the Atlanta Dream.

Delle Donne underwent extensive examination, including an MRI, on her knee following the team’s arrival in the District less than 12 hours after a 78-75 loss in Game 2 in which Delle Donne was injured with just more than three minutes left in the fourth quarter.

[Game 2 report: Mystics fall late after Delle Donne is injured]

“Bone bruises are kind of interesting ones,” said Mike Thibault, the Mystics’ coach and general manager. “I’ve had different players with them, and I’ve had people range from a couple days to six weeks, so I don’t know. She’s going to get a lot of therapy in the next 48 hours.”

Delle Donne is scheduled to test her knee cautiously Thursday morning, according to Thibault, with some water work while her teammates practice at Smith Center, the Mystics’ postseason home court because of ongoing renovations at Capital One Arena.

Thibault indicted whether Delle Donne would play depends on pain management.

“Her demeanor is, ‘If I can suit up and do it, I will,’ ” Thibault said. “Bone bruise doesn’t sound like much until you have one. It’s not the same as like banging your elbow on your non-shooting hand. You’ve got to run on it.”

The first-team all-WNBA selection is averaging 26 points in three playoff games this year, including matching a franchise single-game scoring record with 32 points in an 87-84 victory in Game 1 on Sunday afternoon.

She had 27 points, 14 rebounds and six assists before her injury Tuesday. Her rebound and assist totals were personal career playoff highs. This season Delle Donne set the franchise record for single-season scoring, averaging 20.7 points per game, the third-highest total of her six-year career.

Delle Donne has not missed a game this season because of injury, although a reoccurrence of Lyme disease forced her to sit out four in a row, including three straight on the road, during the early portion of the schedule. The Mystics went 1-3 in her absence.

Even after the injury, the four-time all-star said Tuesday night she remained “hopeful” she would be able to play Friday as the No. 3 seed Mystics resume the best-of-five series, seeking to advance to the WNBA finals for the first time after reaching the semifinals last year as a sixth seed.

“Considering everything else,” Thibault said when asked if a bone bruise was the best possible news regarding Delle Donne’s knee. “But there’s no guarantee she’s going to play.”

The injury to Delle Donne occurred on a misstep when the 2015 WNBA MVP was driving toward the basket. As she planted her left foot, Delle Donne’s knee bent awkwardly, sending her crumbling to the floor just beyond the baseline to the right of the Dream bench. Delle Donne lay on the court clutching her left knee, clearly in discomfort.

Kristi Toliver and Natasha Cloud were the first to run over to check on Delle Donne, and moments later the rest of her teammates surrounded the Mystics’ scoring leader during a stoppage in play.

Delle Donne sat up for a few moments, and eventually teammates Krystal Thomas and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough helped her back to the locker room, where she remained for the rest of the game.

The No. 2 overall selection in the 2013 WNBA draft was able to jog not long after getting hurt, which allowed for at least some optimism that the injury might not be as severe as television replays showed.

Toliver was visibly upset during Tuesday’s postgame news conference at McCamish Pavilion, tearing up when discussing what at the time appeared could be a season-ending injury that would require surgery and extensive rehabilitation.

“She’s a huge factor in what we do,” Thibault said of Delle Donne. “But our expectation is if somebody goes down, somebody needs to step up and play. We’ve won some big games with people out. We went into Phoenix this year without Elena and without [Cloud], and we figured out a way to win, so we’ll try to come up with something that works.”