Aerial Powers scored in bursts, Tianna Hawkins was ferocious on defense and Emma Meesseman enjoyed another strong shooting night, but none of it could offset the absence of Elena Della Donne in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals on Tuesday night at Entertainment and Sports Arena.

The WNBA MVP exited the game for good early in the first quarter with back spasms and the Connecticut Sun took advantage in a 99-87 win that evened the best-of-five series at a game apiece. Game 3 is Sunday in Connecticut.

Washington was shaken from the moment Delle Donne left the court just three minutes into the game. She headed back to the locker room where a group of Mystics medical staffers reportedly worked on her back for the majority of the game. With just under 10 minutes to play, she was officially ruled out.

Delle Donne has had problems with her back before — it was a back issue that hindered her during her first WNBA Finals appearance in 2014 with the Chicago Sky. Last week, during the WNBA semifinals, she arrived off the plane in Las Vegas with her lower back wrapped. She played with the wrap on in Game 3 of that series.

The Mystics did not wilt in her absence, even drawing even early in the fourth quarter, but ultimately could not match the Sun’s firepower.

Meesseman scored 23 points on 10-of-17 shooting and had eight rebounds off the bench. Hawkins scored 16 points to go with six rebounds and Powers added 11 points, most of which came in a third-quarter run. Guard Kristi Toliver was the only starter in double figures with 13 points and seven assists.

Washington shot 47.2 percent overall and 31.8 percent from the three-point line without Delle Donne. The Mystics seemed unable to settle down after the franchise centerpiece went down, and the Sun appeared to seize upon the Mystics’ uncertainty.

Connecticut played through George Washington grad Jonquel Jones (32 points, 18 rebounds) and Courtney Williams (22 points) on offense an attacked the struggling Mystics on defense, outrebounding Washington a whopping 41-27. Alyssa Thomas, free to drive without Delle Donne guarding her, added 21 points to a team that played hard from whistle to whistle, rarely relaxing despite Delle Donne’s injury.

Once the Mystics settled down, they made a series of second-half runs, finally pulling even at 76 with barely more than eight minutes remaining. But without Delle Donne, they simply ran out of answers.

Earlier in the night, they had to be nearly perfect to keep the Sun from sinking claws into the game and taking control. In the first quarter, the Mystics weren’t close — they shot 35 percent from the floor and appeared to be off in their defensive assignments with Delle Donne off the court.

Hawkins stepped up in a big way early, pouring in eight points before picking up her third foul with just over three minutes left before halftime. Meesseman helped plug the gap most of all, contributing 10 points and six rebounds off the bench before halftime, and Washington’s bench cut the Sun’s 12-point lead to three in the second quarter.

But the Mystics missed far too many open shots to make up for Delle Donne’s absence, and three of the team’s starters weren’t getting any looks — Ariel Atkins, Natasha Cloud and LaToya Sanders combined to take eight free throws in the first half. Connecticut, meantime, looked energized with Delle Donne off the court, or at least as if they knew how big of an opportunity they had been handed.

Jones notched a double-double in the first half with 18 points and 10 rebounds and Alyssa Thomas had 12 before halftime. The Sun were ferocious on defense and even sharper on offense, shooting 56.1 percent from the floor and 50 percent from three. Connecticut also had a 22-13 rebounding advantage at intermission.