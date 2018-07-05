There were no last-second heroics, no game-winning three-pointer from Elena Delle Donne necessary the second time Washington met New York at Capital One Arena on Thursday. The Mystics’ win, 86-67 over the floundering Liberty, was workmanlike, without a single star.

Delle Donne may have scored a team-high 21 points, but she was hardly the focal point. Washington (11-6) had a handful of contributors help notch its fifth win in six games, a victory that comes at a key time before the Mystics leave for a treacherous trip to the West Coast this weekend for back-to-back games against Los Angeles and Seattle.

Although the 2015 league MVP tallied her fifth straight game with at least 20 points, she played almost 21 minutes without scoring a basket. Her teammates took over on offense without missing a beat.

The Mystics had four scorers in double figures and two, Ariel Atkins and Tianna Hawkins, with nine points each. Washington shot 44.6 percent from the field.

“The best teams in our league generally have three or four double-figure scorers on most nights. We had four tonight, and Ariel was one shy,” Coach Mike Thibault said. “So when your starting lineup spreads the wealth around like that, it really helps.”

New York (5-13) lacks Washington’s depth, especially with former Maryland Terrapin Marissa Coleman sidelined with an ankle sprain, and Tina Charles was left to carry the load on offense. She had 26 points going up against Delle Donne on defense and collected 12 rebounds. Epiphanny Prince was the only other scorer in double figures, with 11 points.

Meanwhile, the Mystics filled in seamlessly when Delle Donne struggled.

No player stood out more than point guard Natasha Cloud. The fourth-year pro had her first career double-double with 10 points and 10 assists to go with seven rebounds.

Cloud kept the offense flowing as a facilitator, continuing to feed Delle Donne even as the forward struggled. She helped break Delle Donne’s dry spell with 1:33 to play in the third quarter by sending her the ball, which Delle Donne put up for a 27-foot three-pointer that gave Washington a five-point lead that only grew from there.

Cloud fed Delle Donne three more times in the fourth quarter as the forward broke her mini-slump.

“Keep shooting the ball,” Cloud said of how she powered through 21 minutes without Delle Donne scoring. “That’s our best player. There’s going to be nights where she’s somewhat off and still has — how many points did she have? Twenty-one. So it’s not her best shooting night, but we’re confident in her to make those shots and take those shots, and our offense does run through her and Kristi [Toliver].”

For Cloud, Thursday was the apex of what has been the best season of her career. The Philadelphia native worked harder than ever this offseason — her contract with the Mystics is set to expire at the end of 2018 — but Thibault, also the team’s general manager, made it clear in a preseason meeting that the team has confidence in her.

“It was just: ‘We’re confident in you. We made decisions to put you in this position to be successful,’ ” Cloud recalled. “So when your head coach and GM is telling you that they’re confident in you and they believe in you and they saw something in you since the time that you were a senior in college, that means a lot. It obviously correlates on the court with me and my confidence.”

Said Thibault: “She just has a better feel for her teammates, who needs the ball when. Her timing of her passes has been so much better.”

Cloud found center LaToya Sanders repeatedly Thursday night.

Sanders was Washington’s most productive offensive player on the floor for a chunk of the night, nonchalantly knocking down midrange jumper after midrange jumper as Cloud fed her at the free throw line again and again. She had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Toliver did her part too, scoring 11 points, including three three-pointers, and Hawkins had what Thibault called one of her best games of the season, particularly on defense. The former Terp had six rebounds, but her effort was outstanding. At one point in the fourth quarter, Hawkins ended up splayed on her stomach after dodging defenders with a 360-degree spin going for a layup. The level of effort and communication on defense made all the difference from Washington’s 80-77 win over New York a week ago.

“It makes such a difference when it’s a balanced attack. You can see it in their defense: They get a little bit messed up,” Delle Donne said. “Putting pressure on our guards is opening things up, so it’s huge.”

Delle Donne No. 2 in voting

Delle Donne is well on her way to a fifth consecutive all-star selection.

The Mystics forward, who was named a 2017 all-star but missed out on the game because of a sprained right ankle, is in second place after the WNBA’s first all-star voting update, announced Thursday. Delle Donne has 24,152 votes and sits behind Maya Moore, who leads all players with 25,496.

The 2018 All-Star Game will take place July 28 at Target Center in Minneapolis and will have a new format. The game has traditionally pitted Eastern Conference players against Western Conference players; this year, 22 all-stars will be selected regardless of their conference. The top two overall vote-getters will serve as team captains and get to draft the respective rosters.

Delle Donne was one of two Mystics on the list of top 40 vote-getters. Toliver checked in at No. 26 with 5,061 votes.