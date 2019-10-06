Connecticut Sun Coach and General Manager Curt Miller deserved some credit Sunday for understanding Elena Delle Donne even when her coach and the Washington Mystics organization doubted that she would be able to play in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals with a herniated disk in her back that is pinching a nerve.

Miller had no such doubts, and after Delle Donne played 26 minutes in Washington’s 94-81 win, he now has bigger concerns with the Mystics up 2-1 in this best-of-five WNBA Finals. Game 4 is Tuesday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Delle Donne, the WNBA’s Most Valuable Player, did not participate in any basketball activities all week in an effort to get her ailing back to a manageable state to allow her to play Game 3. She had 13 points and six rebounds and made three of her four three-point attempts. Mystics starting guard Ariel Atkins also played despite experiencing back spasms that began Thursday night.

[No one has more WNBA wins than Mike Thibault. But his first title has been elusive.]

Delle Donne clearly wasn’t her usual self — her movement was severely limited, and she was far more hesitant to take shots than usual — but her presence and perimeter scoring were critical in a win that Emma Meesseman, Kristi Toliver and Natasha Cloud dominated.

Meesseman had 21 points, 14 of which came in the fourth quarter. Cloud had 19 points and coordinated the type of high-effort, high-energy defensive effort the Mystics needed. And Toliver, the only Mystics player with a WNBA title pedigree, had 20 points and 10 rebounds to beat the Sun on their home court in front of a loud, sellout crowd of 9,170.

Washington never trailed in the second half, though the Sun were within one point on a few possessions in the third quarter. Each time, the Mystics had an answer.

Early in the third, it was a free throw from Sun leading scorer Jonquel Jones that put Connecticut down one, 43-42. Toliver answered with a three.

Shekinna Stricklen pulled the Sun backw within one on its next possession with a three of her own but Ariel Atkins hit a pullup to push the lead back to three. Later in the quarter, the Sun closed back to within two before Delle Donne hit a three to push the margin back to five. Connecticut would get no closer.

Stricklen and Jasmine Thomas finished with 16 points each and Bria Holmes had 15. Jones, who had 32 points and 18 rebounds in Tuesday’s Game 2, finished with just nine points, a testament to a renewed defensive effort from the Mystics.

Washington limited Jones to four field goals, controlled the glass to out-rebound Connecticut 18-9 midway through the second quarter and played excellent perimeter defense. The Sun were 2-for-9 from deep at the end of the first half, and Jones didn’t have her first field goal until 85 seconds before halftime.

They did all that despite the fact that Delle Donne was in and out of the locker room throughout the first half, stretching and staying warm in the training room when she subbed out as opposed to sitting on the bench. The two-time MVP was more hesitant to shoot than usual but hit both of the field goals she attempted in the first half. On defense, she was much slower than usual, but still made herself a presence in the post.

Even without the usual production from Delle Donne, the Mystics found a balance through Toliver and Cloud and led 41-27 in the second quarter before Connecticut went on a 12-2 run to close the half.