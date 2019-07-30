The mask could stay. Elena Delle Donne might not have a choice. She may keep sporting her protective mask, the device that distributes impact away from her nose. She has rocked it for four straight games, all Washington Mystics wins, and she is averaging 25 points in that span.

“I don’t know, maybe,” Delle Donne said when asked after the Mystics’ 99-93 win Tuesday over the Phoenix Mercury whether she will keep wearing the mask.

Then a voice came from the other side of the Mystics’ locker room at Entertainment and Sports Arena.

“Mask on,” guard Natasha Cloud said. “Mask on.”

Delle Donne’s broken nose forced her to miss most of three games earlier this month. The Mystics lost all three and fell out of first place. But Tuesday night the six-time WNBA all-star — face mask and all — scored 33 points to go with six rebounds to lead the Mystics to their fourth straight win.

Perhaps most promising: The Mystics (13-6) are tied for second place in the league, just a half-game behind first-place Connecticut. And they have been led, once more, by Delle Donne, who is putting up MVP-caliber numbers. They knew they needed to attack the glass against Phoenix. And crashing the boards with multiple players on both the offensive and defensive ends helped them outrebound the Mercury 33-26.

“You can’t play great defense,” Delle Donne said, “without attacking the boards.”

In the teams’ previous meeting on July 10, the Mercury won in a 91-68 rout. Since then, Mystics Coach and General Manager Mike Thibault has prioritized rebounding. Washington entered the night with the fewest defensive rebounds in the league and third-fewest offensive rebounds.

From the beginning of the night, defensive pressure was there. Washington led 21-13 at the end of the first quarter and entered halftime up 10. In the second half, the Mystics limited second-chance points and once commanded a 23-point lead, winning the board battle, knocking down long jumpers and swiftly moving the ball inside and out.

On one sequence, Delle Donne established position near the paint, with her back to the basket. She faked left, spun around and knocked down a 10-footer. Then she drilled a straightaway three-pointer. And then another. The crowd roared, and she had pushed the Mystics’ lead to 19. When Delle Donne left the floor for a break, guard Kristi Toliver (25 points) stepped in with a nifty drive to the rim.

From beyond the arc, midrange jumpers, layups — they were all working for the Mystics.

Despite a late scare that brought Phoenix (10-9) within a possession late, the Mystics held on. With under a minute left, there was Delle Donne, getting a key block to seal the victory.

“This is kind of the same thing that happened last year,” said Cloud, who finished with 12 points, “going into [the] all-star [break] and just coming back a different team.”

Aside from getting to the glass, Washington’s game plan hinged on an accepted fact: Phoenix star Brittney Griner, a 6-foot-9 center, would dominate. She had 30 points and nine rebounds, putting on a clinic of inside moves and short jumpers. For the Mystics, wherever else they could minimize Phoenix would be a much more pressing matter. For the most part, especially late, they limited second chances and contested shots.

Moments after the game, with many of the 3,819 fans headed for the exits, Delle Donne huddled the Mystics together near midcourt. Teammates saw a drive in her eyes. It was the same steely look she had given them for much of the night.

“We were focused. We had fight,” she told them. “When we have a lead like that, we have to lock in. It was huge for us to pull together, finish off a win.”

Minutes later, back in the locker room, Delle Donne and Cloud had another exchange. Not about the mask.

“The best power forward in the world,” Cloud said. “Period.”

“Thanks, buddy,” Delle Donne said.