Sports columnist

Her body language showed that she wanted to be anywhere than where she was, but she would go through it anyway. Thursday night, Elena Delle Donne stood at center court at the Entertainment and Sports Arena, her home, which was perfectly fine. The spotlight fell to her, and she’s accustomed to that by now, because she is the best player on the WNBA’s best team.

But as the public address announcer read through Delle Donne’s list of accomplishments — which ended with receiving the league’s MVP award — the 6-foot-5, do-everything forward-guard looked as if she would have preferred to be in a dentist’s chair. Anything to get back to her Washington Mystics teammates, who had more important business at hand.

“Our team,” Delle Donne said, “we love each other.”

By this point, the folks who fill this new arena in Southeast D.C. have long ago decided they loved Delle Donne. This is her third year here, and she has one hope: That her second MVP award is followed by her first WNBA championship.

The latest step came after that awkward pregame ceremony, a 103-91 victory over the Las Vegas Aces that gave the Mystics a 2-0 lead in their best-of-five semifinal series. That win guarantees those who have embraced Delle Donne will get at least one more glimpse of her at home — either in a potential Game 5 against Vegas next week, or in the Mystics’ second straight finals appearance, which looks increasingly likely.

For years, back-to-back finals for the Mystics would have seemed laughable. In 2011 and 2012, they combined for 11 wins. In 2016, the year before they acquired Delle Donne from Chicago, they went 13-21 and missed the playoffs.

[Meditations on an MVP season: Elena Delle Donne thrives with new approach]

So she has been the leading lady in engineering the complete turnaround of a franchise. But she has also undergone a personal transformation from her early days with the Chicago Sky. Then, she won the 2015 MVP as a 26-year-old. By Thursday, she understood the award differently.

“I feel like when I first got it, my eyes were wide open,” Delle Donne said. “I was like ‘Oh my gosh, this is the greatest thing ever,’ not realizing that making my teammates better and trying to win championships is so much more that this. And somehow when you do that, you play great as team and you make everyone else around you better, it makes your job easier and somehow this trophy comes along with it sometimes.”

This is not only to appreciate what we have here, but to appreciate that there’s time left to enjoy it this fall. That Delle Donne is the Mystics’ first MVP might qualify as an obscure fact, as telling about her excellence since she arrived, via Chicago, before the 2017 season as it is about the Mystics’ struggles before she put on their uniform. Washington entered the playoffs as the favorite for the title for a variety of reasons — overall talent, versatility, explosiveness, experience, coaching. None of those reasons matter without Delle Donne.

So as she stood at center court before Thursday’s game, posing for photos with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert and the MVP trophy — longing to get back to her teammates and get to tip-off — it was worth considering where she fits among stars in Washington. Is any D.C. pro athlete performing at a higher level?

This is not a question for Delle Donne.

“I just let my play speak for itself,” she said, “and you guys get to decide that.”

Fine. Let’s go.

First of all, MVP awards are pretty rare around here. Bryce Harper won the National League’s honor in 2015, but he doesn’t play here anymore. Alex Ovechkin has three Hart Trophies as the NHL’s most valuable player, but the most recent came in 2013. Ovi’s accomplishments are unassailable now, because he followed those Harts by hoisting the Cup. But in a younger, faster league, a 34-year-old isn’t likely to be the best player.

[The inaugural Mystics almost never won. Now they think ‘it is time’ for a title.]

The football team’s last MVP? That would be in 1983, from Joe Theismann. That franchise hasn’t won a Super Bowl in a generation, and its most recent MVP was nearly a decade before that. Yeah, John Wall and Bradley Beal were both courtside Thursday night, and they have been, at various points in their careers, among the NBA’s best players. But the only MVP in the history of the Washington Wizards was Wes Unseld, back in 1969, when they were the Bullets and they played in Baltimore, not Washington. D.C. United’s biggest star is Englishman Wayne Rooney, but he’s a short-timer, done with Washington after this season.

So Delle Donne fits in there, comfortably, somewhere. Maybe Anthony Rendon’s massive 2019 with the Nationals will result in the MVP (as it should). Rose Lavelle was the breakout star of the Women’s World Cup, is the future of American soccer, and plays right here for the Washington Spirit — though her appearances for her pro side have been sporadic since the World Cup because of injuries.

The point: You have to reach to find a Washington athlete having more of an impact on her or his team and her or his league than Delle Donne. And the reality is, you probably won’t find one.

Here’s the reality as it pertains to Thursday: After the pre-tip ceremonies, Delle Donne didn’t follow with her best game. She missed 10 of her 15 shots, including all three of her three-pointers. The Mystics struggled to consistently get her touches. Two days after opening the playoffs with 24 points, she had just 14.

But because she is the league’s best player, she had her moments. With under five minutes left in the third quarter, she banked one in off the glass to give the Mystics a 65-64 lead, an advantage they never relinquished. With four-and-a-half minutes remaining in the game and the Aces rallying, she made an athletic and impressive block of Vegas forward A’ja Wilson.

That this team could win without the MVP’s best effort, though, matters. Without her, the Mystics can survive because of Emma Meesseman and Natasha Cloud and Kristi Toliver.

With her? With her, they have a star, a focal point, a player who can combine the sound with the spectacular. Take a look at her, and the trophy she now deservedly holds.

“It’s even more inspiring to know that there’s little girls looking up to me that are maybe dreaming of doing the same or doing more,” she said. “That’s what I did when I was younger because I had them to look up to, and to now think I’m in a position to inspire others is a really cool feeling, and something that still gives me chills.”

The real chills could come later this fall. The MVP was a step in solidifying Delle Donne’s legacy in Washington and her standing among this city’s athletes. But the championship, that would matter more. In that sense, Thursday’s win was more important than any ancillary hardware. Just let Elena Delle Donne get back to her teammates, where she’s comfortable.