After the rapturous celebration had subsided, after Elena Delle Donne had screamed and thumped her chest twice and had the bun knocked off her head by a leaping Natasha Cloud so that her hair hung down around her delirious face, Washington Mystics guard Tayler Hill couldn’t help but wonder.

“How do you leave the best player in the WNBA wide open?” she asked to no one in particular in the locker room after the Mystics’ 80-77 win over the New York Liberty at Capital One Arena. She wasn’t the only Washington player who asked.

But there Delle Donne was, alone at the top of the key for a catch-and-shoot three-pointer that beat the buzzer, giving Washington (10-5) its fourth straight victory.

It was Delle Donne’s first three-pointer of the night, and it salvaged an otherwise off-game for the Mystics, who shot 38.2 percent from the floor, their lowest field goal percentage since a 24-point loss to Connecticut on June 3. Their offense stagnated at times, especially in the fourth quarter. After taking a 10-point lead in the third quarter, they ended up tied with one of the WNBA’s bottom-feeders with less than a second remaining.

Coach and General Manager Mike Thibault drew up a play that had Monique Currie cutting to the basket to be the first option for a pass from inbounder Tierra Ruffin-Pratt. But when the Mystics lined up near the free throw line, two Liberty defenders guarded center LaToya Sanders; Delle Donne simply was able to back up, and Ruffin-Pratt found her.

“This is a big one. I’ve never had one that had to be so quick. This one flew by really fast,” said Delle Donne, a former WNBA MVP, when asked where the shot ranked among the other game-winners in her career. “My teammates made it the most fun I’ve ever had.”

Delle Donne chipped together a team-leading 22 points and added five rebounds; she was also 7 for 7 from the line. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough had 12 points in her first start of the season in place of Ariel Atkins, who is in the concussion protocol and is listed as day-to-day, and Kristi Toliver had 10 points.

The Mystics got out of rhythm on offense but, crucially, were still able to get to the free throw line 22 times compared with just 11 for New York and had only 10 turnovers to New York’s 15.

It was the little things, Thibault said, that helped the Mystics withstand a 21-point performance from Epiphanny Price and an 18-point night from Tina Charles. The Liberty also just outrebounded Washington ­34-33.

“Sometimes you don’t play your best basketball and you figure out how to win a game,” Thibault said. “And that’s what we did. . . . The things that we preach every day that can actually get you through bad shooting nights actually came through tonight.”

Washington slumbered through much of the first half.

With 32.4 seconds left, Cloud took off at a blistering sprint from half court for a driving layup, then Sanders took an assist from Walker-Kimbrough for a layup from under the basket with less than a second remaining in the half. Sanders’s bucket capped a 10-0 run that put Washington up 44-39.

The same group continued apace at the start of the second half.

Back-to-back field goals from Delle Donne and Toliver put Washington up by nine before New York scored again. Although the Liberty got within three during the period, zippy ball movement led to a fluid offense that kept the Mystics in the lead for the rest of the quarter.

Stagnation hit in the fourth. The Mystics had a few long spells in the final quarter during which they weren’t able to hit their shots, and Price got New York a lead twice — first with 7:02 left to play after collecting her own rebound and sinking a jumper and again with 2:47 remaining on a 25-foot three.

The teams jostled for an edge after that and came up tied, for the eighth time, with less than a second remaining when Thibault drew up the final play.

“Even though it’s a condensed season, it’s still a pretty long season,” Delle Donne said. “There’s games where you don’t have the right mojo or the right energy all the time, but to come away with a win, being at home, it was huge for us to come away with this one. Even though it was a bit ugly.”

Players shouted in a jubilant locker room afterward, with a few echoing Hill’s question as to how Delle Donne could have had so much space. Currie called it a “character-building” win. Cloud, the loudest of the bunch, yelled her cheer as she walked toward the shower as her teammates laughed around her.

“Elena Delle Donne for president!”