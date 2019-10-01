Washington persevered despite the absence of its leading scorer, storming back from a 14-point deficit in the second half to tie the game at 76 with less than eight minutes left in the fourth quarter.

But down the stretch, the Mystics clearly missed one of the most skilled shot-makers in the world, losing, 99-87, and falling into a 1-1 tie in the series that shifts to the Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday.

Delle Donne leaves early as Mystics fall to Sun in Game 2 of WNBA Finals

It’s unclear if Delle Donne, who did not speak to the media, will be available for Game 3. She’s scheduled to have an MRI exam Wednesday, according to Coach Mike Thibault.

“It didn’t look good, so we’ll see,” Thibault said during his postgame news conference. “We’ll see what the MRI says and treatment tomorrow. I didn’t look forward to having four days between games, but right now, it’s looks a benefit we didn’t have at the start of the series.

“I have no idea right now.”

The injury, according to Thibault, took place when Delle Donne was jostling for a rebound in the opening minutes.

She then ran back to play defense and bumped into Sun guard-forward Shekinna Stricklen near the foul line in front of the Connecticut bench, causing her to stumble and fall to the court while attempting to brace herself.

Soon after, Delle Donne put her hand up to be subbed out and briefly went to the bench, with Emma Meesseman entering in her place, before making her way to the locker room with athletic trainer Chalisa Fonza, who spent the majority of the first half attending to an ailment that plagued the 6-foot-5 forward in past playoffs.

In 2014, when she was with the Chicago Sky, Delle Donne absorbed contact in her back while going for a rebound in the first game of the postseason. The pain grew more pronounced as the playoffs progressed, with discomfort through her legs as well.

“Yeah, we care. We’re family,” Mystics guard Natasha Cloud said when asked about the perils of losing focus with Delle Donne not in the lineup. “Obviously we care about her health, but we’re in the final series. You don’t have time to be thinking about other things besides getting stops and getting scores.”

The Mystics didn’t just sorely miss Delle Donne, who had 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in Game 1, on the offensive end. Her absence on the low block to defend Connecticut’s 6-6 center Jonquel Jones also significantly impacted the outcome.

Jones finished with a career-high 32 points in addition to 18 rebounds, a WNBA Finals record, including nine offensive, with Meesseman as her primary defender. In Game 1, with Delle Donne drawing the majority of the defensive assignment, Jones had just 12 points with six rebounds.

Washington was outrebounded in Game 2, 41-27, and surrendered 56 points in the paint.

“When Elena went out, I thought she did a terrific job in Game 1 on Jonquel on the boards, and it went out the door,” Thibault said. “So we’ve got to do it the hard way.”

This is the second consecutive season in which Delle Donne has had to deal with an injury in the playoffs.

WNBA season started with big questions and is ending with hope from smaller successes

Last year, her left knee buckled as she was planting while setting to drive to the basket in Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals against the Atlanta Dream. She immediately fell onto the court beyond the baseline and left the game, which visiting Washington lost, 78-75.

Delle came back to play the rest of the postseason, including a three-game sweep at the hands of the Seattle Storm in the WNBA Finals, but was limited because of the injury.

“It’s a blow for us, but I don’t think we can use that as an excuse,” Meesseman said. “We know that everybody can play on this team, and everybody can step it up. She’s a big player for us, but like I said, we all just have to give a little bit more if something like that happens.”

