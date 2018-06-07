Washington Mystics point guard Natasha Cloud wholeheartedly embraced the two unusual aspects of her team’s Thursday matinee against the Minnesota Lynx.

The first was especially welcome: Coach Mike Thibault inserted Cloud, usually a reserve, into the starting lineup. The second was the buzz of the large crowd, which doubled as early arrivals for the watch party for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup finals in Las Vegas, with the Washington Capitals one win from capturing their first championship, filled up Capital One Arena.

It was, by far, the loudest, most engaged crowd the Mystics had seen all season.

The defending WNBA champions spoiled the party’s early vibe, though, handing the Mystics their third straight loss, 88-80. But Cloud couldn’t help herself throughout. She slipped behind-the-back passes to teammates. She pulled off reverse layup after reverse layup. She soaked up the rowdy atmosphere.

“How can you not have a blast in an environment like that?” she said.

In the postgame locker room, Thibault and his players agreed with Cloud. The loss had a silver lining: Perhaps the Mystics (5-4) had gained some new fans.

“We know they’re here for the Caps game afterward, but exposure is exposure for us,” Cloud said. “We can win a few fans over from this game, and they were in it from start to finish. We really appreciate them. It’s hard for that type of energy to not relate back to how we play on the court. Obviously not the finish that we wanted, but we’re a team that’s going to fight our [butts] off, and we’re a likable team. So hopefully we won some fans over.”

Tipoff, originally scheduled for 7 p.m., was moved to 4 to accommodate the watch party for the 8 p.m. game. Red-clad fans in hockey jerseys lined up to enter the arena hours before the game. The official attendance was 8,587, but fans filled the 200-level section and almost the entire lower bowl. In the fourth quarter especially, the crowd was downright rowdy.

Thibault had expressed concern over whether the hockey fans would be respectful to his team, but they cheered — and booed the Lynx — at all the right times.

“The atmosphere was great. I’d like to have that every night,” Thibault said. “I hope we made some fans. I think that people who knew something about us came away with — I mean, if you didn’t enjoy that game, you’re probably not going to be a basketball fan anyway. It was a great basketball game, I thought. If you’re a fan, it’s an entertaining game. . . . I hope a lot of those people decide, ‘Hey, this was a worthy product to stick around and see.’ ”

The Mystics started small, inserting Cloud and forward LaToya Sanders into the starting lineup to combat the Lynx and reigning MVP Sylvia Fowles. Also, Elena Delle Donne, who had been out with an illness since May 27, returned to game action.

Thibault’s adjustment worked, for a spell: Washington hit its first six shots from the field and avoided the type of slow start that has plagued it all season. But Minnesota (3-5), mired in a four-game losing streak, weathered the storm and displayed some urgency of its own.

“I thought that the game was played like a playoff game,” Thibault said. “The champion Lynx were there, and we weren’t quite there yet.”

Washington led 69-68 at the start of the fourth quarter, but the Lynx went on a 7-0 run that Kristi Toliver finally broke with a pair of free throws with 6:44 to play. She tied it at 77 on a fast break with 3:55 left.

Then the crowd really started to rumble. But even as the fans heated up, heckling referees in earnest and unloading throaty boos on Minnesota at the free throw line, Washington went cold. The Mystics made just 1 of 6 shot attempts after Toliver tied the score, and former league MVP Maya Moore sealed the win with four free throws. Delle Donne’s last-ditch, turnaround three-pointer clanged off the rim.

Delle Donne ended with just eight points for the Mystics, while Cloud led the team with 17 and Toliver had 15. The Mystics had no second-chance points, and Minnesota had 20, thanks in large part to Fowles.

The Lynx center led with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Moore added 19 points.