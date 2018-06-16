INDIANAPOLIS — Victoria Vivians scored a career-best 21 points to help the Indiana Fever win their first game of the season, beating the Atlanta Dream 96-64 on Saturday night.

The Fever (1-10) trailed 38-35 at halftime before outscoring the Dream 36-16 advantage in the third quarter. Indiana opened the fourth quarter with a 15-6 run to lead 86-60 and put the game away.

Indiana’s 10-game losing streak matched a franchise worst. The Fever’s last regular season win came on Aug. 6 and was followed by eight straight losses to end the 2017 season.

Vivians was 5 of 8 from 3-point range, Kelsey Mitchell added 19 points with three 3-pointers and Erica Wheeler scored 10.

Angel McCoughtry led the Dream (6-5) with 19 points and eight rebounds and Renee Montgomery added 12 points.

Tiffany Hayes and Stephanie Mavunga suffered ankle injuries in the third quarter and each had to be helped off the court.

