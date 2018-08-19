CHICAGO — Candice Dupree and Cappie Pondexter had 22 points each to help the Indiana Fever close the season with a 97-92 victory over the Chicago Sky on Sunday.

The Fever snapped a five-game losing to finish a WNBA-worst 6-28.

Kelsey Mitchell and Tiffany Mitchell added 14 points apiece for Indiana, and Natalie Achonwa had 11.

Dupree made back-to-back baskets to make it 97-87 with 1:23 left.

Indiana trailed for most of the first 27 minutes and then rallied with a 20-4 run to end the third quarter with a 78-71 lead. The Sky (13-21) cut it to 87-83 on Linnae Harper’s 3-pointer with 4:12 left, but got no closer.

Diamond DeShields had 19 of her 27 points in the first half for the Sky. Cheyenne Parker added 12 points, and Stefanie Dolson had 11.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.