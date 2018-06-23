SEATTLE — Jewell Loyd had 25 points on 10-of-16 shooting and Natasha Howard added 11 points, nine rebounds and four blocks to help the Seattle Storm beat the Indiana Fever 72-63 on Friday night.

Breanna Stewart scored 15 points for the Storm (9-4).

Jordin Canada hit a floater to give Seattle the lead for good at 27-26 and the Storm used an 11-2 run that spanned halftime to make it 43-32 early in the second half. The lead hovered around 10 points until a 13-4 run, capped by Tiffany Mitchell’s two free throws with 44.5 seconds left, pulled the Fever within six.

Candice Dupree led Indiana (1-12) with 15 points, Erica Wheeler had 13, and Mitchell added 11. The Fever shot just 34.7 percent (25 of 27) from the field, including 5 of 19 from 3-point range.

Seattle had 20 assists on 28 field goals while shooting 49.1 percent.

