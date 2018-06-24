LAS VEGAS — Maya Moore scored 23 and Sylvia Fowles added 20 to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the Las Vegas Aces 88-73 on Sunday.

Rebekkah Brunson and Seimone Augustus added 11 points each for the Lynx (7-6), who won their fourth straight and fifth of the last six.

Minnesota never trailed, outscored the Aces 32-20 in the third quarter and maintained the lead throughout the fourth.

Fowles was 9 of 13 from the field and Minnesota made 38 of 69 (55.1 percent).

Kayla McBride had 18 points, Kelsey Plum scored 15 and Tamera Young added 12 for the Aces (5-10). Las Vegas cut an early 26-11 deficit to 31-27, but got no closer.

The Aces’ A’ja Wilson entered the game averaging 20.8 points and was held to a season-low 10 points with a season-low nine attempts from the field.

