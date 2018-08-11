ATLANTA — Renee Montgomery was 6 of 7 from 3-point range and scored 24 points to help the Atlanta Dream beat the Dallas Wings 92-82 on Saturday.

Elizabeth Williams had 18 points, nine rebounds and five blocks, Tiffany Hayes added 15 points, seven boards and five assists and Jessica Breland scored 13 points for Atlanta.

The Dream (21-10), who learned Thursday that all-star forward Angel McCoughtry will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury, have won five games in a row and 13 of their last 14.

Skylar Diggins-Smith led Dallas (14-16) with 26 points and 10 assists. The Wings have lost seven in a row.

