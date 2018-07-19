ATLANTA — Renee Montgomery made a franchise-record seven 3-pointers and scored 24 points, helping the Atlanta Dream beat the New York Liberty 82-68 on Thursday night for their sixth straight victory.

Montgomery was 5 of 11 from 3-point range in the first half. The club mark was six 3-pointers in a game, done twice by Betty Lenox. Montgomery broke the record with 4:14 left in the third quarter and did not attempt another shot.

Tiffany Hayes added 20 points for Atlanta (14-9), which was 9 of 30 from 3-point range.

Atlanta had a six-point lead with 3:58 left in the second quarter and closed the half on a 17-4 run to make it 50-31.

Tina Charles scored 11 points for New York (7-16) to take sole possession of second on the franchise’s scoring list with 2,981. She entered tied with Cappie Pondexter and trails Vickie Johnson (3,246), who has held the record since 2005.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.