When Aerial Powers posted a short video of herself working on her shot Friday afternoon at Entertainment and Sports Arena, she received an unexpected comment on Twitter. It wasn’t from a fan or from a troll challenging her basketball prowess — the two types of comments WNBA players generally receive — but a message from Hall of Famer Sheryl Swoopes.

“Got a tip for you!” Swoopes wrote, before Powers asked the four-time WNBA champion to send her a personal message so the Washington Mystics guard wouldn’t get embarrassed online.

“She’s a legend, so anything she has to say I’m open ears,” Powers said. “I was just like, ‘Don’t embarrass me, okay! Just message me.’”

Swoopes didn’t get back to Powers in time for the Mystics’ 101-78 win over the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday. But as it turns out, the guard from Detroit did just fine without Swoopes’s tutelage.

[Box score: Mystics 101, Lynx 78]

Powers earned her second start of the season when guard Kristi Toliver was deemed unable to play shortly before the game because of a right knee contusion she sustained in Thursday’s win against Indiana.

Despite the short notice — Toliver was announced as part of the starting lineup 32 minutes before tip-off then listed as “out” eight minutes later — Powers scored 20 points on 6-for-10 shooting in just the fifth start of her career.

“She’s been huge for many, many games now,” Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne said, “and when she got the start she took it in stride and was ready to go.”

The Mystics (17-7), who took sole possession of first place in the league standings with the win and were led in scoring by forward Emma Meesseman (25 points off the bench), are dealing with the usual rash of late-season bumps and bruises.

Delle Donne, who scored 23 points Sunday, is still sporting her left knee brace and a mask to protect a broken nose; backup big Tianna Hawkins didn’t play Sunday against the Lynx (12-12) or practice Saturday because of knee soreness; and starting guard Natasha Cloud played with a nasty cold. Ariel Atkins, who bounced off a screen set by 6-foot-5 Sylvia Fowles and landed face down on the court just a few seconds before halftime, was evaluated for a concussion and had X-rays taken on her neck while she spent the second half with the team’s medical staff.

Toliver’s injury is a bit more complicated.

“She . . . tried to do some shooting with a brace on it and, you know, having never worn one in her life, it was very uncomfortable for not having practiced with it,” Mystics Coach and General Manager Mike Thibault said. “. . . We’re going to get a custom-made one for her. But she has a pretty good contusion in the knee. She met with the doctors today and their recommendation was it would be better for her to sit, and I told her I would rather her sit. We’ve got a bigger picture to take care of, not just one game.”

[Easygoing Emma Meesseman embraces her new role with the Mystics]

For a situation such as Sunday’s that required a game-time decision, Powers was the perfect option to fill in primarily for two reasons.

What’s paramount is that Washington doesn’t have to sacrifice scoring prowess when it swaps Powers for Toliver: Toliver is averaging 13 points in 29.5 minutes per game compared to Powers’s 9.9 points in 17.7 minutes per game entering Sunday.

Almost as important is that Powers, 25, doesn’t need to ease into her role in the starting lineup when she gets called up. She is ready, even when she is told she is starting 20 minutes before the game.

“Sometimes . . . bench players aren’t comfortable starting when they’ve been doing that — she’s just comfortable playing, and I give her a lot of credit,” Thibault said. “. . . Everybody notices the offensive rebounds or the buckets, but she has taken on some tough matchups defensively and we’ve been good because of it. She’s willing to mix it up.”

Powers’s primary aim when she enters the starting lineup is to bring energy. It’s something that comes naturally to her — “I’m kind of a hyper girl,” she said — but in playing with a group of shooters such as Atkins, Delle Donne and Cloud, she figured the best way to stay involved with the game without getting in anyone’s way or disrupting the Mystics’ free-flowing offense is to stay alert, keep moving and crash the boards.

It took Powers time to adjust her game after arriving from the Dallas Wings in a trade last season. Playing efficiently in Washington’s fluid offense is predicated on knowing your teammates’ tendencies, and asking a player to learn that in a short amount of time — then asking her to switch the lineups with which she plays — is no small task.

[The WNBA has craved mainstream attention. This season, it might be turning a corner.]

But Powers is naturally inquisitive, peppering her teammates with questions on court, and advanced beyond her 25 years in many ways. She is one of the rare WNBA players that left college early to go pro.

“That was nerve-wracking,” Powers said of deciding to leave Michigan State after her junior season, “but it was like, this is something I’ve been wanting to do my whole life and it’s staring me in the face right now. Why not take the opportunity?”

Powers adopts the same mentality when she is called to the starting lineup, chest bumping Cloud, asking the crowd to make more noise during games and celebrating after jumpers — whether or not Sheryl Swoopes thinks her form could use a tweak.

“She didn’t get back to me yet, but I know she will.” Powers said. “And I hit a few shots tonight anyway!”