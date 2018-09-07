The Mystics' Ariel Atkins tumbles backward after fouling Seattle’s Breanna Stewart during the first half of Game 1 of the WNBA finals. (Elaine Thompson/Associated Press)

The Washington Mystics provided surprisingly little resistance in the first WNBA Finals appearance in franchise history Friday night, falling behind the top-seeded Seattle Storm by double figures late in the first half and never threatening the rest of the way in a 89-76 loss at frenzied KeyArena.

The margin of defeat proved by far the most lopsided for No. 3 Washington in these playoffs, which resume Sunday afternoon with the Mystics seeking to salvage a split in the best-of-five series before coming back east for Wednesday’s Game 3.

The Mystics’ only two previous losses in this postseason came by a combined eight points.

“Basically, we got our butts kicked in every phase of the game,” Coach Mike Thibault said.

Poor shooting and defensive breakdowns conspired to deal Washington its third loss to the Storm in four meetings. All of those defeats have come on the road, where the Mystics had been performing admirably over the latter portion of the season.

Not on this night, however. In front of an announced crowd of 11,486, the Mystics went 3 for 21 (14 percent) from three-point range, committed 13 turnovers and were overwhelmed in fast-break points 18-0 and in points in the paint 50-32.

They also yielded 55 percent shooting to Seattle, which ran away with the proceedings in the third quarter behind Breanna Stewart, the league MVP. She had 11 of her 22 points in the quarter, repeatedly getting clean looks in the painted area, to stake Seattle to a 77-53 lead.

Teammate Jewell Loyd finished with 23 points in the rout that sent Mystics all-star forward Elena Delle Donne along with virtually the rest of the starting lineup to the bench early in the fourth quarter.

“We never want to allow them to punch us in the mouth first, but they did,” Mystics guard Natasha Cloud said. “This crowd that they have here is phenomenal, and they feed off their energy. So once it got a little bit out of reach, they really just put their foot on the gas.”

Playing again with a brace to protect her sore left knee, Delle Donne had 10 points on 4-for-11 shooting with seven rebounds, ending her streak of five straight games with a double-double.

Rookie forward Ariel Atkins led Washington with 23 points, her second straight game with at least 20. Compounding the Mystics’ woes in virtually every facet was starting center LaToya Sanders playing just 16:28 with a broken knuckle in her right hand.

Sanders is one of the strongest post defenders in the WNBA as well as an efficient shooter from the foul line and in. She did not score and had three rebounds playing in her second game this season in Seattle.

Sanders missed the first regular season game at KeyArena while recovering from anemia. Also absent in that 81-77 loss May 29 were Delle Donne with a recurrence of Lyme disease and Cloud, who had a kidney issue.

With Delle Donne nursing a bone bruise in her left knee this time, the Mystics’ supporting cast remained mostly dormant. It was those players who sparked Washington to its first Finals in its 21 years with a Game 5 win at Atlanta in the semifinals Tuesday night.

There wasn’t much time for Washington to celebrate that triumph. Rather than flying home Wednesday, the Mystics traveled straight to Seattle from Atlanta to have an extra day to adjust to the time change as well as be able to practice in the area.

Delle Donne continued to receive virtually round-the-clock treatment on her knee, which she hurt in Game 2 of the semifinals at McCamish Pavilion. Initially feared lost for the season with torn ligaments, Delle Donne instead missed Game 3 before coming back to help Washington rally from a 2-to-1 series deficit.

Seattle has been monitoring an injury to a featured player as well after point guard Sue Bird (seven assists) broke her nose in Game 4 of the Storm’s semifinal series against the Phoenix Mercury. She did not reenter that game because her nose continued to bleed despite the best efforts of the athletic training staff.

Bird was cleared to play in Game 5 following the fifth broken nose of her decorated career. Wearing a protective mask, the two-time WNBA champion scored 14 points in the fourth quarter, allowing the Storm to pull away, 94-84, at home.

Another boisterous crowd nearly filled KeyArena again Friday to witness the Storm harness that energy in the first quarter to take a 22-11 lead courtesy of a 10-2 run helped along thanks to sloppy possessions from Washington.

Bird capped the surge with a steal and uncontested layup, leading to a timeout from Thibault with 2:04 to go, clearly displeased with the Mystics’ five turnovers in the first quarter after which they trailed 24-13.

More careless ball security contributed to Washington’s 48-32 halftime deficit that took shape when Loyd scored 10 consecutive points, bookending the run with three-pointers. Averaging 15.5 points during the regular season, Loyd had scored in double figures in just one of her past three games.

Foul trouble also plagued the Mystics in the first half, with Atkins and Kristi Toliver each picking up two, sending them to the bench for lengthy stretches. That tandem combined for 39 points in Game 5 of the semifinals.

“It’s one of those days when we shot the ball well and Washington didn’t,” Storm Coach Dan Hughes said. “They’re going to happen, but anytime you’re at home, that’s something you want to have. So obviously pleased to get out of the gate here in Game 1.”