Mystics Coach Mike Thibault during a game last month. He has his own experiences with team travel issues, but said Las Vegas should have played its game last week against Washington. (Terrance Williams/For The Washington Post)

Any Washington Mystics home playoff games will be played at George Washington’s Smith Center, the team announced Tuesday, because of an ongoing renovation to Capital One Arena that will last through this month and into September.

With six games remaining the regular season, the Mystics (17-11) have yet to secure a spot in the postseason but are tied for the No. 3 seed, one game out of second place, with the Los Angeles Sparks. The top two seeds receive automatic berths into the semifinals.

The announcement came several hours after the WNBA issued its ruling on the Las Vegas Aces’ refusal to play Friday night’s game against the Mystics following a day of lengthy travel delays. The league, in a one-sentence statement, assigned the Aces a forfeit for failing to appear at Capital One Arena. The Mystics thus get a win added to their record in what has become a jumbled playoff chase.

Any postseason games, though, will be played at the 5,000-seat Smith Center. The $40-million facelift to Capital One Arena includes replacing the padded seats throughout the venue, a new sound system, modernized concourses and redesigned concession stands, among other elements.

Part of the investment will also go toward further developing the Monumental360 program, a data-based effort to analyze fan preferences and deliver a more personalized fan experience.

[Mystics game canceled after Aces are a no-show following travel woes]

The league has not said if it is considering further action against the Aces, whether in the form of a fine or impacting what could be a lottery selection in this year’s WNBA draft if Las Vegas misses the playoffs.

The Aces are two games out of the eighth and final playoff spot.

“Our entire organization has the utmost respect for the very difficult decision our players made, and we stand with them,” said Las Vegas coach and president of basketball operations Bill Laimbeer via a statement. “We are disappointed with the league’s decision, but our focus is now on winning as many games as we can in our drive for our first playoff appearance.”

Other ramifications of the Aces’ decision could include the Mystics, with a forfeit win as part of their final record, securing a top-two seed over another club despite losing the head-to-head tiebreaker. The first two rounds of the WNBA playoffs are single elimination, a scenario all teams strongly prefer to avoid.

Washington, however, did advance to the WNBA semifinals last season as the No. 6 seed. It was the Mystics’ first trip to the semifinals since 2002.

One year later, Mystics Coach Mike Thibault, then the coach of the Connecticut Sun, participated in a game in which he and his players showed up less than an hour before tip-off because of travel issues from a blackout crippling the Northeast.

Thibault expressed strong disagreement with the Aces’ decision. Mystics forward Monique Currie, a WNBPA vice president, while empathizing with Las Vegas’s circumstances, said she would have played were the situation reversed.

“I’ve been through this when I coached at Connecticut,” Thibault said Friday night shortly after the first cancellation, and now the first forfeit, in league history. “We bussed from Cleveland to New York, and we played a game where we walked in with 52 minutes to go.

“I understand that it’s a hardship, but everybody has hardships.”

Staff writer Kevin Blackistone contributed to this report.