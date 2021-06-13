The Dream (5-6), which entered on a four-game losing streak, did all of that without 2020 all-rookie team member Chennedy Carter (elbow). This was a Commissioner’s Cup game, and the Mystics fell to 1-4 in the standings for the midseason tournament.
Coach Mike Thibault said the Mystics’ focus entering the game was taking care of the ball and not fouling — and they didn’t do either of those things very well.
“Their traps bothered us . . . so I thought we got sped up,” Thibault said. “They attacked us, and we made mistakes defensively. They made a really concerted effort to trap Ariel [Atkins] and Tina [Charles] every time they touched it and make somebody else beat them — and we weren’t able to do that.”
The Mystics fell apart after a solid first quarter. Washington led by 11 with 7:13 left in the second but was outplayed in every facet from that point on.
Courtney Williams scored a game-high 21 points and made four three-pointers for the Dream. Odyssey Sims scored a season-high 20 points, and Tiffany Hayes added 18. Cheyenne Parker chipped in 11 points, and former Mystics forward Tianna Hawkins had 10 off the bench.
The Dream made 13 of 29 three-point attempts (44.8 percent) and shot 50.7 percent from the field overall after making just 35.0 percent of its tries in the first quarter.
“They shot the hell out of it,” Thibault said. “They never make that many threes, but they all made them today. . . . They played with confidence. You could see it in their body language in the middle of the second quarter. They were down there dancing. They were excited. And we had this look on our face when we had a lead and just gave it away in no time. Panic’s not the right word, but it certainly sped us up a little bit.”
The Mystics’ Myisha Hines-Allen had 16 points and six rebounds, and Atkins added 15 points on 4-for-11 shooting. Charles, the WNBA’s leading scorer, was held to a season-low 13 points on 5-for-17 shooting as the Mystics shot just 37.7 percent.
Point guard Natasha Cloud aggravated a hip flexor injury and will be reevaluated; she exited late in the third quarter after scoring three points in 25 minutes. Sydney Wiese (ankle) missed her fourth consecutive game, but Thibault is optimistic about having her back Thursday for a rematch with the Dream at Entertainment and Sports Arena.
“They do a great job of speeding teams up,” Hines-Allen said. “We weren’t able to handle it. Credit to them, but now we see we have to play at our own pace and we have to dictate where we want to throw the ball. We can’t have other teams forcing us into passes that we’re not normally [making]. This all falls back on us, our team. It’s nothing they really did. It was us not sticking to the game plan and not executing.”
Following their horrific second quarter, the Mystics trailed 51-49 at halftime. It got uglier in the third quarter as Atlanta used a 20-6 run to blow the doors open. It made four three-pointers in that stretch to extend its lead to 71-57, and the Mystics never recovered.
“Atlanta is a team that relies heavily on their aggressive defensive play and their pressure on the ball,” said Mystics forward Theresa Plaisance, who had 10 points off the bench. “We gave into that. We didn’t do as well of a job handling their pressure. Today we just came out with less energy than them. We came out flat, and they came out with a bunch of energy, hitting shots and a whole bunch of pressure.”
