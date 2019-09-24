In the first game she has started since Aug. 8, Kristi Toliver began the second half of Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals by drilling a three-pointer directly in front of Las Vegas Aces Coach Bill Laimbeer. It wasn’t on purpose, of course — Toliver was in the corner and Laimbeer was sitting on the bench — but if there were ever a metaphor for the Washington Mystics rediscovering their clutch gene in the face of a menacing opponent, it would do.

Multiple Mystics players were clutch Tuesday night at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Toliver was, with 12 of her 20 points in the third quarter, and Emma Meesseman was, too, scoring 11 of her 22 points in just over two minutes in the fourth. Elena Delle Donne was clutch as well, leading her team with 25 points and pulling off the type of crucial plays on defense that earned her the league MVP award.

Washington turned all that clutch into a Game 4 clinch Tuesday, defeating the Aces, 94-90, in a battle that felt worthy of the WNBA Finals, not the round before them.

The Mystics led by three with five seconds left when Dearica Hamby’s deep ball rolled around the rim and didn’t fall. Point guard Natasha Cloud sealed things with a free throw on the other end.

The top-seeded Mystics advance to their second consecutive WNBA Finals and will face the No. 2 seed Connecticut Sun, which finished a series sweep of the Los Angeles Sparks with a road win in this past Sunday’s Game 3. Game 1 of the Finals is set for Sunday at Entertainment and Sports Arena.

To get there, Washington needed to do the things against a gritty, proud Las Vegas team that brought it success all season. The Mystics needed to move the ball well laterally and hit shots from the perimeter. On defense, they had to try their best to keep the ball from getting into Liz Cambage’s hands. They executed both of those things well for stretches, sometimes long stretches, of a highly competitive game, but the Aces imposed their will almost as frequently, Cambage fought back with 25 points, and the result was a heart-pounding playoff thriller that went down to the wire.

Both teams jostled for control throughout the first quarter, setting the tone for the game, but the Aces’ defense was stronger than the Mystics’ offense.

Washington started out shooting better than it did in Game 3, but the Mystics didn’t get nearly as many good looks as they’re used to: They put up just 17 shot attempts, two fewer than what they took in the first quarter Sunday. The Mystics shot just 41.2 percent and Las Vegas ended the quarter leading 26-17 — the first time the Aces led after the first period all series. It didn’t last.

Washington Coach-General Manager Mike Thibault threw a mix of offensive looks at the Aces in the second quarter to try to get Washington’s offense into gear, including putting guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough in with Aerial Powers, Delle Donne, Cloud and LaToya Sanders. What finally worked was Meesseman re-entering the fray.

With the Mystics down eight midway through the second quarter, Meesseman had two nice rebounds and the third of Washington’s three consecutive buckets that got it within two points of the Aces’ lead. Las Vegas started to look tired on defense, and Laimbeer took a timeout with 2:28 left in the first half.

The two teams battled back and forth from there, but Washington looked calmer than it had almost since the start. Cloud nailed a three-pointer from 25 feet out at the end of a long, familiar offensive sequence with plenty of ball movement, and Delle Donne hit an open three off a dish from Toliver with 12 seconds left to give the Mystics a 45-43 halftime lead.

Climbing out of a 10-point hole was impressive considering how discombobulated the Mystics looked at the start, but they couldn’t maintain their grasp through the third quarter. Las Vegas unfurled yet another of its late-quarter runs — this one was 15-7 — to claw its way to a 68-67 lead at the end of the third quarter with the crowd at Mandalay Bay on its feet and screaming.

Meesseman made the difference early in the fourth quarter, going off on her 11-point run in just over two minutes to put the Mystics up 83-76 with 6:34 to play. Cambage then got to the free throw line after a layup, and Hamby sealed a small burst that kept the Aces competitive, trailing just 83-80 with just under six minutes left in the game.