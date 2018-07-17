Elena Delle Donne was named a WNBA all-star and will captain one of the teams. (Terrance Williams/For The Washington Post)

For the first time in three years, the Washington Mystics will have two representatives at the WNBA All-Star Game.

Forward Elena Delle Donne and guard Kristi Toliver were picked to participate in the July 28 showcase in Minneapolis. While the selection is no surprise for Delle Donne, who was one of the top two vote getters and will also serve as one of the team captains, it underscores what has been a sparkling season so far for the Delaware native.

This week, Delle Donne became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 3,000 career points with a 23-point performance against the Atlanta Dream, which was just the 148th game of her career. She hit the marker in three fewer games than both Seimone Augustus and Diana Taurasi.

She is averaging 20.6 points, good for fourth in the league, and this is her fifth all-star selection.

[Elena Delle Donne took exception to Adam Silver. With that, a WNBA star found her voice.]

“I am looking forward to competing in this year’s All-Star Game,” Delle Donne said in a statement released by the team. “I am humbled by the support of the fans, and I look forward to representing the Mystics in Minneapolis.”

As team captain, Delle Donne will be tasked with drafting a team in accordance with the game’s new format. It will no longer pit the Eastern Conference vs. the Western Conference — Delle Donne will instead draft a squad from the 20 all-stars available to her and fellow captain Candace Parker.

One likely candidate for starting guard is Toliver, who joins Delle Donne in the second all-star selection of her career. The former Maryland Terrapin is averaging 14 points and 4.2 assists.

“It feels so good to be back on this stage with the league’s best players,” Toliver said in a statement. “I set out this offseason to get myself back to this level, and knowing my discipline and work ethic paid off is very special to me.”

The last time the Mystics had two all-stars was in 2015, when Stefanie Dolson and Emma Meesseman played together.