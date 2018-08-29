Atlanta Dream guard Brittney Sykes (7) drives against the defense of Washington Mystics guard Elena Delle Donne (11) during the first half of Game 2 of a WNBA semifinals basketball playoff Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Atlanta. (John Amis/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne has a bone bruise in her left knee and will be listed as questionable for Game 3 of the WNBA semifinal series against the Atlanta Dream.

The Mystics announced Delle Donne’s status Wednesday, two days before they host the Dream.

The best-of-five series is tied at 1-all.

Delle Donne was injured on a drive to the basket with a little more than 3 minutes left in Washington’s 78-75 loss at Atlanta on Tuesday night.

The Mystics were leading 70-68 when she was hurt. Delle Donne had 27 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and a steal before leaving the game.

She is one of the WNBA’s top players, winning MVP honors in 2015 and finishing third in the voting for that award this season.

