The Washington Mystics got to celebrate twice Friday night at Entertainment and Sports Arena, first in front of their fans after an 86-73 win over the Dallas Wings and again later, after the crowd had cleared and only coaches and a few lingering players were left in the locker room watching the Chicago Sky beat the Connecticut Sun, ensuring Washington will be the No. 1 seed in the WNBA playoffs.

The Mystics (25-8) will play their first two playoff games on Sept. 17 and 19 at home, though their opponent is not yet set. As the top seed, Washington received a double-bye to the semifinals and skips the first two rounds of the playoffs, which are single-elimination games.

First, the Mystics have their season finale at home Sunday against Chicago.

“Awesome,” Washington Coach and General Manager Mike Thibault said after learning his team earned the top seed. “It was what we’ve been fighting for all year. Our players still want to come out and play Sunday and win that game on Sunday, but it’s nice to have that pressure off, too. We’ve played with the pressure for two straight months, and we stood up to it pretty well.”

The Mystics were already in a good mood long before they learned of their playoff fate, thanks in large part to Emma Meesseman. The 6-foot-4 Belgian forward dominated the first half.

Meesseman scored from nearly every spot on the court, lunging backward to sink a three-pointer from the top of the key on one play then sprinting around traffic to get open under the basket and take a cutting pass across the lane from Elena Delle Donne for a layup on the next. Meesseman scored 23 points in the first half, providing more than enough cushion for Washington to stay ahead during what was a tightly contested second half.

She also notched her 2,000th career point.

“We were just moving the ball a lot and using mismatches, so I just took my shot,” Meesseman said. “We were playing fast.”

More than anything, Meesseman’s first-half tear was more a testament to the work that Washington has put into its big lineup, which features center LaToya Sanders, Delle Donne and Meesseman. The Mystics started that group again against the Wings despite the fact that Aerial Powers is recovered from her left glute injury and played Friday.

Powers had been starting in injured guard Kristi Toliver’s place — Toliver missed her 10th straight game with a right knee bruise but is still expected to be back for the playoffs — but against Dallas, Thibault opted for his three bigs alongside Ariel Atkins and Natasha Cloud. Dallas (10-22), which has been eliminated from playoff contention, couldn’t contend with their size.

Meesseman shined in the first half while Delle Donne was relentlessly double-teamed, making 10 of the 13 shots. No other Mystics player scored in double figures for the half and Delle Donne went into the locker room frustrated, having shot 1 for 7 for just four points.

Nonetheless, Washington’s chemistry was on display, as the Mystics posted 13 assists on 19 field goals at halftime as they built an 18-point lead.

“We got [Meesseman] the ball in all kinds of places, she got the ball in the post, she got it on pick and pops, she got three’s, I couldn’t believe she passed up the three in front of their bench in the fourth quarter,” Thibault said. “And that’s the type of thing we’re talking to her about, we’ve got to be as aggressive in the second half as in the first half, but we just were able to get her — when she had a mismatch we found her, we just have to be more consistent about it she’s got to be more aggressive about it.”

Meesseman scored just two points in the second half to end with a team-high 25 points and 10 rebounds. Delle Donne and Sanders each added 16 points. Powers scored 12 off the bench.

Rookie of the year candidate Arike Ogunbowale had a game-high 30 points on 21 shot attempts for Dallas, but otherwise the Wings could hardly dent the Mystics’ lead, which ballooned to 22 in the third quarter.

“I don’t think any team has three bigs that can play in different spots,” Meesseman said. “The way we’ve used it in the past three games, it works really well and it’s fun to play, too, because it doesn’t happen a lot for me on other teams [I play on]. I’m just curious how many more things we can do with this.”