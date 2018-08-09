The Washington Mystics-Seattle Storm game Thursday at Capital One Arena played out almost like survival of the fittest.

The Mystics arrived at the arena earlier than usual Thursday morning to go over video just a few hours before the 11:30 a.m. matchup — a time slot aimed to draw kids from summer camps. It was the first chance they had to focus on the league-leading Storm after getting back Wednesday morning from road games in Dallas and Phoenix. Seattle, too, was dragging because of travel. Washington was the Storm’s third game on the East Coast in four days.

The Mystics managed the turnaround better than their opponents, putting their study session to good use in a 100-77 victory, their fifth straight (including a forfeit) and first in three matchups vs. the Storm.

“Given our schedule and the travel, I wouldn’t have predicted that,” Mystics Coach and GM Mike Thibault said. “We caught Seattle at the right time in the middle of a road trip, but we were ready to play from the start. As tired as we were, I thought we summoned up great energy to start the game and kind of put them on their heels a little bit.”

Elena Delle Donne led Washington (19-11), which clinched its playoff berth with a win over Phoenix on Tuesday, with 30 points — her second consecutive 30-point game and the fifth game this season she has reached the figure.

The Mystics gave Delle Donne plenty of help, with three other starters reaching double figures. Center LaToya Sanders scored 17 points and added 12 rebounds, point guard Natasha Cloud had 14 and rookie Ariel Atkins added 12.

The Mystics shot 57.6 percent from the floor against a team that features one of the best forwards in the league in MVP candidate Breanna Stewart. Seattle (23-8) looked flat from the start.

Stewart’s average of 22.2 points trails only Dallas’s Liz Cambage, but the former No. 1 draft pick out of Connecticut scored only 10 points going up against her good friend and Olympic teammate Delle Donne. Sue Bird, the legendary point guard who holds the record for most games played in WNBA history with 505, scored just seven points in 18 minutes. Natasha Howard and Jewell Loyd led the Storm with 15 points each.

The Storm couldn’t find rhythm on offense and suffered its first loss in six games, but Seattle still has a comfortable three-game lead on second-place Atlanta as teams vie for playoff seedings with just a handful of games remaining in the regular season.

The top two seeds earn first-round byes, and the win put Washington just a half-game behind the Dream. The Mystics clearly believe they are finding their stride.

“Rolling. The league is up in the air, but we can do this,” Cloud said of the team’s championship prospects. “We’re good enough. We’re starting to speak this into existence.”

Washington continued its run, fresh off back-to-back wins at Dallas and Phoenix, two teams who are fighting for spots in the playoffs.

The Mystics haven’t found the time to celebrate their own playoff berth yet, but they did take pride in owning a 9-6 record on the road — the third-most wins away from home in the league this year.

“It’s great for your confidence . . . We’ve gone and won in L.A., we’ve won in Phoenix, we’ve won in Dallas, against teams that are going to be playoff teams,” Thibault said. “If you can do that in front of a crowd that’s loud and noisy? There’s a feeling players get when you can shut up the home crowd, too. That’s a good feeling, and we’ve tried to feed off that.”

That confidence is driving the Mystics just as much as a desire to get to one of the two byes into the semifinals, allowing them to bypass a pair of single-elimination games, which Washington went through last year.

The Mystics had a team meeting after their most recent loss, back on July 24. Locker room leaders stressed the importance of earning the double-bye. Then they had a week-long break during the league All-Star Game to refocus and regroup. Thibault has simplified the team’s offense since then and shortened his rotation to keep his starters in longer, thus keeping the ball in the hands of Delle Donne, Cloud and Kristi Toliver as much as possible.

“We sat in here, we had a team meeting, we kind of had a come-to-Jesus meeting,” Cloud said. “We said we either play defense and just get back to being ourselves, or we don’t make playoffs.”