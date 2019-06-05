Mystics center Emma Meesseman, seen here last week against Atlanta, could be gone from Washington for up to a month. (Terrance Williams/For The Washington Post)

If the Washington Mystics must lose all-star forward Emma Meesseman to the European Basketball Championship for up to a month starting Thursday, sending her off with a win is a surefire way to help ease the pain.

Washington beat the Chicago Sky, 103-85, in its second game at the new Entertainment and Sports Arena on Wednesday in front of a thin after-work crowd reported at 2,347. The arena did not appear nearly that full, but the crowd had plenty of reason to be loud and stay engaged.

The Mystics (2-1) were clinical on offense, making the extra pass to bypass a good shot for an even better one. They shot 43 for 86 from the field against a team coming off a win against reigning league champion Seattle Storm at home. Washington had five players score in double figures, including Meesseman, who has been coming off the bench thus far in part so her leave doesn’t disrupt the starting lineup.

[Mystics hope new arena provides a true home-court advantage]

The win gives the Mystics extra confidence, though Coach and General Manager Mike Thibault wasn’t exactly sweating Meesseman’s absence. The Belgian national also took a season away from the WNBA last year to get a break from year-round basketball.

“There’s opportunities for Myisha [Hines-Allen] to get more minutes now, Tianna [Hawkins] to play more minutes, and last year, that was successful for us down the stretch of the season,” Thibault said. “We’re going into the next stretch of games with the same starting lineup that played in the championship last year, and our bench is getting better.”

Still, Washington will miss the forward, who is a mainstay on the Belgian national team. She had 12 points, four rebounds and three assists off the bench Wednesday. Mystics backup guard Kim Mestdagh, who has known Meesseman since childhood and whose father Philip coaches the Belgian team, will also be gone for the tournament. She averages three points in just over five minutes per game.

“Emma just makes good, smart basketball plays,” Thibault said. “Every time she came in the game, somebody got a good play because of her, whether it was her getting a shot, or whether it was her getting a pass to somebody else.”

It helps that Washington got Aerial Powers back from a glute injury Wednesday, leaving just first-round draft pick Kiara Leslie (knee) on the injury report after Elena Delle Donne and Kristi Toliver were both banged up in the first two games. Toliver had a right quad contusion in the season opener at Connecticut and Delle Donne missed that game with left knee soreness — she was yet again wearing her custom brace for stability Wednesday.

When Meesseman and Mestdagh leave, they will technically be suspended, off the roster and not getting paid by the Mystics. Even with their contracts off the books, Washington has the cap space to bring in just one player, which they will be able to do Sunday.

“I’m mad at these two for leaving us,” Delle Donne joked. “On a positive note, I wish them well.”

Meeseeman’s offense led a 43-point effort from the bench players while four of five starters scored in double figures. Toliver led the Mystics with 19 points, and Delle Donne had 12 points and a team-high seven rebounds.

Natasha Cloud had 12 points, and Ariel Atkins added 11.

“Offensively, it was like, beautiful basketball,” Meesseman said. “I mean, we’ve always had flow, but there was barely a dribble, we just passed the ball around, and that’s how we want to play . . . I can really see all the options that we have, and the promise in the future.”

After an evenly matched first quarter, the Mystics took control when Cloud joined the second unit of Meesseman, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, Hawkins and Powers at the start of the second quarter.

That group sparked a 30-11 run with defense that had Chicago (1-2) struggling to get a shot.

“The first thing is we attacked them on the boards — we were able to get a few stops, and that led to us being successful on offense, we just got a little bit of confidence,” Hawkins said.

The group made the starters’ jobs easy when they checked back in at the end of the period and the Mystics took a 57-42 lead into the locker room, padding which allowed them to withstand a looser third quarter.

On defense, they smothered Chicago’s starting guards Allie Quigley and Courtney Vandersloot, who are the WNBA’s first married couple to play on the same team. Quigley, who had 25 points against Seattle, didn’t score at all and Vandersloot had just five points. Diamond DeShields led the Sky with 24 points.