Elena Delle Donne scored 14 points and took just six shots on her bobblehead night at Entertainment and Sports Arena, but the Mystics’ bench picked up the slack to lead Washington to a rout and a tighter hold on first place (18-7) in the WNBA. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

On the night her bobblehead figurine was given away to fans and signs that read “EDD for MVP” were placed on every seat in Entertainment and Sports Arena, Elena Delle Donne did not shine her brightest for the Mystics.

The MVP candidate rallied late, but it was Washington’s second unit — led by Tianna Hawkins — that propelled the Mystics to an 88-59 win over the Seattle Storm that helped the Mystics tighten their hold on first place in the league.

[Game summary: Mystics 88, Storm 59]

Hawkins had 14 critical points off the bench and Aerial Powers, who got her second straight start in place of Kristi Toliver (right knee contusion) after spending most of the season in a reserve role, led the team with 16 points.

“They gave us the jolt that we needed,” Mystics Coach and General Manager Mike Thibault said. “They got the crowd into it, they got their teammates going, Tianna was sensational in the first half . . . when your bench comes in and gets 30-something, that gives you a huge lift, and then we all kind of jumped in.

“All these wins like that, with the different lineups and mixing and matching a little bit, it’s been — I’m really proud of them for that.”

Hawkins made the difference for a well-balanced if slow-starting offense. Delle Donne finished with 14 points and Ariel Atkins had 11 and Emma Meesseman had 10 off the bench. But the three key scorers had combined for just eight points at halftime.

The Mystics tend to fall into rough patches in games against the Storm no matter if Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart are recovering from injuries and absent as they were Wednesday. But Hawkins’s big night showed off the depth of the Mystics (18-7).

With 10 games left in the regular season, the Mystics’ focus is singular: The team wants to secure the top seed in the playoffs so that it can both get a double-bye into the semifinal round, thus avoiding having to play a single-elimination game, and claim home-court advantage.

The win over Seattle (14-12) was critical with second-place Connecticut (16-8) and third-place Las Vegas (17-9) not far behind the Mystics. Connecticut played Phoenix on Wednesday in a game that tipped off just as Washington’s was ending.

Seattle began the game playing high-intensity defense against Delle Donne in particular, doubling and tripling the all-star every time she got the ball. On the other end, bigs Natasha Howard and Mercedes Russell posed problems for Washington’s defense, which was a step behind throughout the first quarter and allowed Howard to rack up 13 points in the first 10 minutes.

“I mean, at first when people are sprinting at me I was like, dear God, what is happening tonight!” Delle Donne said.

Poor defense led to forced shots on offense.

That the Mystics led Seattle 38-35 at halftime was largely because of Hawkins.

The Maryland graduate, who sat out of Sunday’s win against Indiana to manage soreness stemming from left knee issues that have plagued her for seasons, scored 14 points in just over nine minutes playing with a lineup Thibault had never before deployed.

When his starters couldn’t keep up with Seattle’s staunch defense then his usual second unit lagged as well, Thibault sent in Shatori Walker-Kimbrough to play point guard — which is unusual enough as is, though the natural shooting guard has practiced at the spot this season — alongside Atkins, Myisha Hines-Allen, Hawkins and Meesseman.

Hines-Allen played the necessary physical defense against the Storm’s troublesome bigs and Hawkins shot well, in part taking advantage of Seattle’s focus on Meesseman, and the scratch lineup was successful. They worked Washington back into a game that looked like it was slipping away at the end of the first quarter when Seattle crafted a 10-point lead.

“First things first, we just wanted to bring a little bit of energy off the bench . . . it was one of those nights where I was feeling it,” Hawkins said. “It felt good because even prior to me missing the last game I was struggling a little with my shot.”

Said Hines-Allen: “We’re not running plays because no one was a true three, so everyone was spaced out, it was whoever had the mismatch go post up — actually, who am I kidding. It was get the ball to Tianna and get out of her way.”

The jolt was all Washington needed to regain its composure in the second half. The Mystics held Seattle to just eight points in the fourth quarter when they their big lineup, which features Meesseman, Delle Done and center LaToya Sanders all on the floor at once.

“It’s just having the trust in my teammates to take over,” Delle Donne said of the team’s shaky start, “and you can see the end of the game with the scoreboard — it doesn’t work, the players in this [locker] room are way too good to be leaving open.”