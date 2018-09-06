Breanna Stewart and several teammates will be lifting a Seattle Storm flag atop the Space Needle on Friday morning before Game 1 of the WNBA Finals a few hours later at KeyArena.

Elena Delle Donne and the Washington Mystics are more concerned about lifting a championship banner after the best-of-five series.

For two teams led by star forwards — each looking for her first WNBA title — much of the focus of this series will be on Delle Donne and Stewart.

“They match up a lot in this series, so I think that has a lot to do with it,’’ Mystics Coach and General Manager Mike Thibault said. “You have two of the best players in the league. They were one and three in the MVP voting this year, and Elena has been an MVP before. They both shoot threes, they both post up, they both have length, they’re about the same size.’’

The 6-foot-5 Della Donne, the league’s MVP in 2015, averaged 20.7 points and 7.2 rebounds. The 6-4 Stewart averaged 21.8 points and 8.4 rebounds and captured MVP honors this season.

“Going up against her, it’s a tough matchup,’’ Stewart said. “Because she’s so versatile. She can do so many different things. I don’t know if you’re going to take one thing away but just trying to make things really, really hard.

“I’m not sure if we’ll be guarding each other much, but throughout the game we will be. I don’t know the scouting report.’’

Said Delle Donne: “I’m not going to tell you our game plan. . . . Obviously, we play a similar position, so obviously we’ll meet each other several times on the court.’’

Storm guard Sue Bird also played it coy. “I don’t know what Washington is going to do; I don’t know what we’re going to be doing just yet,’’ she said. “But they’re definitely going to end up on each other. It’s just going to happen.

“And it’s interesting because, in a lot of ways, they mark the start of this new generation of post player that can be guards. They’re both very versatile.’’

Seattle won two of the three meetings this season vs. Washington, with Delle Donne missing the first game (an 81-77 Storm win) with a recurrence of Lyme disease. She scored 29 and 30 points in their other two games. Stewart scored 25 in each of Seattle’s two wins vs. the Mystics but was held to just 10 last month in their final meeting, which Washington won, 100-77, at Capital One Arena.

Delle Donne missed Game 3 of the semifinal series against Atlanta after suffering a bone bruise to her knee but returned for the final two games. Thibault said her practice time has been limited by the injury, but “she’ll be ready when we play.’’

Stewart, meanwhile, has played all of the Storm games, including all 40 minutes in the Game 5 finale against Phoenix.

“Stewie is just amazing. You don’t always know where she’s going to score from. And Elena is the same way,’’ Storm Coach Dan Hughes said. “So you really have a unique opportunity to have two players on the floor who I think are almost redefining women’s basketball in 2018 because of the length they both carry, the high skill set and their infectious leadership within the team.’’

Delle Donne and Stewart are friends, having played with each other on the U.S. team that won the gold medal at the 2016 Olympics.

“Their offense is tough to guard,’’ Delle Donne said of the Storm. “They’re in constant motion, and they have phenomenal individual players that can make a play at any given time. We have to make sure they don’t space us out too much and play great help defense.’’

Both players can shoot the three-pointer, with Stewart connecting on 41.5 percent of her attempts from beyond the arc and Delle Donne 40.5. Their ability to hit from deep is crucial to each team’s offense.

“They’re huge,’’ Thibault said. “When you look at it, both teams rely on 30 percent or more of their shot attempts from three-pointers. Both teams shoot it well. It’s kind of the new age of basketball. You stretch the floor and you give yourself driving lanes because of it. It’s not just shooting the number of threes, it’s the threat of the three and what it does for you spacing.

“For both teams it has opened up the offense.’’

The Mystics (22-12 during the regular season) will be playing in their first WNBA Finals, though Delle Donne was part of a Chicago Sky team that lost to Phoenix in the 2014 Finals. Seattle (26-8) won the crown in 2004 and 2010, but this will be Stewart’s first trip to the WNBA’s biggest stage.

But with the forwards garnering so much attention, don’t be surprised to see other players having key roles.

“In some ways, it could be a series where they negate each other and then it’s all the other matchups that maybe make the difference,’’ Thibault said. “Historically, sometimes when you have two great players like that, if they’re both scoring 20-some points a game, the difference is going to come somewhere else.’’