LOS ANGELES — Candace Parker had 23 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for her ninth double-double of the season and the Los Angeles Sparks routed the defending champion Minnesota Lynx 79-57 on Thursday night.

Los Angeles (16-11) led by at least eight points from 15-7 on. Minnesota (15-11) was held to its lowest points total since 2011.

Chelsea Gray added 18 points and nine assists for Los Angeles. Nneka Ogwumike had 15 points in 28 minutes in her first game after since July 15 because of a mystery illness that she described as flu-like with extreme fatigue.

Parker had 16 points and six rebounds in the first half to help Los Angeles to a 40-29 lead. She is four points shy of reaching 5,000 for her career.

Sylvia Fowles was the only Lynx player in double figures with 14 points. Maya Moore was held to eight points on 4-of-7 shooting.

Actress Gabrielle Union and three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade sat courtside.

