PHOENIX — The Phoenix Mercury have re-signed two-time WNBA All-Star DeWanna Bonner.

Terms of the deal announced Friday were not disclosed.

Bonner has spent her entire nine-year career with the Mercury after being selected with the fifth overall pick of the 2009 WNBA draft. She’s won two WNBA championships in Phoenix, is a two-time WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year and was All-WNBA first team in 2016.

Bonner also was The Associated Press comeback player of the year in 2018 after averaging 17.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. She is the Mercury’s all-time leading rebounder with 1,812 and second in multiple categories.

Bonner has career averages of 14.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

