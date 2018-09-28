SAN CRISTOBAL DE LA LAGUNA, Spain — It is quarterfinal Friday at the Women’s Basketball World Cup.

The United States and Nigeria will get the day started with the Americans looking to win their 20th consecutive game in the competition. Nigeria, which had gone winless in its only previous World Cup trip in 2006, became the first African country to reach the quarterfinals. The team is made up of many former and current U.S. college players.

If the Americans can score 72 points against Nigeria, the team will become the first-ever women’s squad to reach the 10,000-point milestone in the history of the tournament.

Other quarterfinal games on Friday include: Australia vs. China; France vs. Belgium; and Spain vs. Canada.

