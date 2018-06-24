CHICAGO — Allie Quigley scored 20 points and hit a key basket late to help the Chicago Sky put away the Phoenix Mercury 97-88 on Sunday night.

Courtney Vandersloot grabbed the rebound off her own missed runner and passed out to Quigley, whose 3-pointer made it 94-82 with 52.3 seconds left. Vandersloot finished with 14 points and 12 assists for Chicago (4-9), which ended a six-game slide.

Brittney Griner was ejected for a flagrant 2 with 2:50 left in the third quarter. The play was reviewed after Griner struck Stefanie Dolson with a left hand to the face and Dolson fell to the ground.

The ejection came during the middle of an 11-2 Chicago run that ended with a 69-60 lead late in the third. Phoenix cut the deficit to 71-67, but got no closer.

Griner managed 19 points and 10 boards before leaving the game and Diana Taurasi added 18.

