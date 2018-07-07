CHICAGO — Courtney Vandersloot had 12 points, nine assists and seven rebounds to help the Chicago Sky beat the Minnesota Lynx 77-63 on Saturday night.

Allie Quigley added 15 points and four steals for Chicago (7-12), which snapped a three-game skid.

Quigley and Cheyenne Parker made back-to-back layups and Vandersloot hit a 3-pointer to make it 49-42 with six minutes left in the third quarter and the Sky led the rest of the way. Maya Moore’s layup early in the fourth quarter trimmed Minnesota’s deficit to 68-61, but scored nine of the final 11 points to pull away.

Moore led the Lynx (11-8) with 16 points and Seimone Augustus scored 11. Minnesota, which came in leading the WNBA in 3-point field goal percentage (36.8), made just 5 of 18 from behind the arc.

Chicago hit 9-of-17 3-pointers.

