ARLINGTON, Texas — Shekinna Stricklen scored a season-high 24 points and tied a WNBA record with eight 3-pointers to help the Connecticut Sun beat the Dallas Wings 92-75 on Sunday.

Stricklen finished 8 of 11 from 3-point range and matched the mark set by Diana Taurasi, who has made eight 3-pointers three times, and Riquna Williams, who has done it once.

Courtney Williams and Jonquel Jones added 15 points each for the Sun (13-12).

The Wings (14-11) closed a 16-point deficit to 78-71, but Jasmine Thomas’ pull up jumper with 3:19 left in the game stopped the Dallas rally and sparked a 14-2 run in which Connecticut pulled away for good.

Thomas had 11 points and Chiney Ogwumike added 10 for the Sun. Ogwumike was ejected for arguing a call with 5:53 left in the fourth quarter after she fouled out.

Liz Cambage had 25 points and 10 rebounds for her 11th double-double of the season. Glory Johnson and Kayla Thornton had 11 points each.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.