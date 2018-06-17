CHICAGO — Chelsea Gray scored 21 while Nneka Ogwumike added 20 points and 11 rebounds to help the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Chicago Sky 81-72 on Sunday night.

Candace Parker added 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Sparks (8-2), who won their fourth straight and stayed atop the WNBA standings.

The Sparks opened the third quarter with a 16-2 run to lead 55-35 on Gray’s free throws with 4:59 left in the period. Los Angeles kept the lead between 15 and 20 until a late Chicago run closed the deficit to nine in the final two minutes.

The Sky (3-7) led 27-18 early in the second quarter, but the Sparks rallied with 21 straight points and led 39-33 at halftime.

Jamierra Faulkner had 19 points for the Sky, who lost their fourth straight.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.