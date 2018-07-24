INDIANAPOLIS — Breanna Stewart had 26 points and 10 rebounds, Sue Bird also had a double-double and the league-leading Seattle Storm eased past the last-place Indiana Fever 92-72 on Tuesday night.

Natasha Howard added 16 points and nine rebounds for Seattle (19-7). Jewell Loyd scored 13 points and Bird had 11 points and 11 assists.

Seattle built a 43-23 lead midway through the second quarter but went scoreless for the next three-plus minutes as Indiana closed the half on an 11-3 run to cut it to 46-34. But Stewart scored 16 of Seattle’s 25 third-quarter points as the Storm built an 18-point lead.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 26 points for Indiana (3-23). Candice Dupree had 14 points and 12 rebounds and Cappie Pondexter scored 10.

Mitchell’s fourth-quarter 3-pointer was her 58th of the season, tying Maya Moore for seventh on the WNBA’s rookie list.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.