INDIANAPOLIS — Breanna Stewart had 26 points and 10 rebounds, Sue Bird also had a double-double and the league-leading Seattle Storm eased past the last-place Indiana Fever 92-72 on Tuesday night.

Natasha Howard added 16 points and nine rebounds for Seattle (19-7). Jewell Loyd scored 13 points and Bird had 11 points and 11 assists.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 26 points for Indiana (3-23). Candice Dupree had 14 points and 12 rebounds and Cappie Pondexter scored 10.

LYNX 85, LIBERTY 82

MINNEAPOLIS — Sylvia Fowles had 27 points and 11 rebounds, Maya Moore made 5 of 6 free throws in the final 15 seconds, and Minnesota beat New York.

New York tied it at 80-all with 41.7 seconds left on a 3-pointer by Amanda Zahui B. Moore missed a long jumper but got the offensive rebound and was fouled far from the basket with 13.9 to go. Moore made both free throws, added two more at 3.2 seconds and New York guard Bria Hartley was short on a long heave at the buzzer.

Seimone Augustus added 14 points as all five starters for the Lynx (15-10) scored in double figures.

Tina Charles scored 32 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Liberty (7-18).

SUN 94, MYSTICS 68

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Jonquel Jones scored a season-high 23 points, Courtney Williams had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Connecticut beat Washington.

Jasmine Thomas added 14 points for Connecticut (14-12) and Alyssa Thomas had 12. The Sun shot 57.4 percent from the field, with nine 3-pointers, and hit 7 of 8 free throws. Jones was 10-of-12 shooting and reached the 1,000-point club.

Elena Delle Donne scored 19 of her 21 points in the first half for Washington (14-11).

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.