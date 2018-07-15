ATLANTA — Brittney Sykes scored 12 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter Sunday to help the Atlanta Dream beat the Washington Mystics 80-77.

The Dream (12-9) led 74-64 on Sykes’ free throws with 5:26 left before the Mystics (13-9) went on an 11-2 run to pull within one. Washington had a chance to go ahead in the final seconds after Monique Currie’s defensive rebound with 13.9 seconds left, but Kristi Toliver missed an 18-foot jumper and Angel McCoughtry grabbed the rebound.

McCoughtry sank her pair of free throws with 5.8 seconds left and Tiffany Hayes made two more with 3.0 seconds left to help Atlanta hold on.

Washington opened the game with a 16-2 lead, but Atlanta erased the deficit at 34-all before the end of the second quarter.

Hayes added 13 points for the Dream.

Elena Delle Donne had 23 points and 11 rebounds and LaToya Sanders scored 16 for Washington.

