LAS VEGAS — Diana Taurasi scored 37 points, Brittney Griner had 25 points and 11 rebounds and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Las Vegas Aces 104-93 on Wednesday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

DeWanna Bonner added 20 points and 14 rebounds for Phoenix (16-12), which had lost seven of its last eight games. The Mercury moved into a fourth-place tie in the playoff standings with Los Angeles and Washington.

Phoenix had its lead trimmed to 77-74 after Las Vegas scored seven of the first nine fourth-quarter points. But Taurasi and Briann January made 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions for a 98-85 lead with 3:23 to go.

Griner had 18 points, four rebounds and two blocks in the first half and Taurasi also scored 18 points — with 11 straight makes at the free-throw line. Taurasi finished 17 of 18 at the stripe matching her career best in both categories. Griner made 9 of 14 from the line as Phoenix shot 82.9 percent.

A’ja Wilson scored 20 of her 29 points in the first half for Las Vegas (12-14). Kayla McBride had 18 points, six rebounds and five assists. The Aces were just 33-of-84 shooting (39 percent) from the field, including 2 of 11 from 3-point range.

