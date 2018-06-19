Washington guard Tayler Hill, returning from nearly a year’s absence because of a knee knjury, shoots over Chicago’s Courtney Vandersloot. Hill scored six points on a pair of three-pointers. (Terrance Williams/For The Washington Post)

Natasha Cloud had some preparation to do before the Washington Mystics’ 88-60 win over the Chicago Sky on Tuesday night at Capital One Arena. She had a shirt to make.

Tuesday, Cloud had learned, was going to be a special occasion. For the first time since Tayler Hill tore her right ACL nearly a year ago, the guard was set to play in a game. Cloud celebrated by having a shirt made with a picture on the front of her best friend. The words “Comeback Kid,” Cloud’s nickname for Hill since she had the injury, were printed in red on the back.

Hill celebrated by scoring six points — two smooth three-pointers — and grabbing one rebound in just under nine minutes on the court, all of which came in the fourth quarter.

“It was an emotional day, really emotional,” Hill said. “It felt good, I have so many great supporters between the teammates, my coaches, the fans, my family, my best friends. They are so great. Through this whole process — 10 months post-surgery, almost a year since I tore it — through this whole process, they’ve been my rock. They’ve pushed me through the days when I wanted to quit.”

As moved as she was, Hill stayed steady even as the crowd gave her a standing ovation when she checked in for the first time, a little ahead of the late-June timetable Coach Mike Thibault set at the beginning of the season. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough raised her eyebrows and held out both hands for a double-low five, her face almost in disbelief when Hill unzipped her red warm-up jacket and walked onto the court. Hill unleashed a wide smile.

She hit her first three-pointer 18 seconds later.

“That felt good,” Hill said, smiling again. “That felt really good.”

Hill had little to be nervous about by the time she entered the game. Her first three pointer put the Mystics (7-5) up by 26 points and a running layup from center Krystal Thomas finally pushed Washington to a 30-point lead minutes later.

The Mystics were so in control that all 12 players scored Tuesday night, and it was a welcome site for a team that’s battled injury after injury since before Hill went down last year.

“I was hoping we could get a game where we could play her like this,” Thibault said. “She was a little nervous, I think, and excited at the same time. It probably relaxed her a little bit to knock down a long three early on and the plan was to try to play her this week and kind of get her back and feet wet a little bit.”

Hill was Washington’s second-leading scorer, averaging 13.3 points, when she was injured. He return is momentous for the team, but Thibault said Tuesday he has no idea how her return will affect the rotation. He currently starts Cloud at point guard and has Kristi Toliver at shooting guard.

Toliver led the team against the Sky with 19 points on 7-for-15 shooting and Elena Delle Donne added 14 points and seven rebounds. For three quarters, the Mystics’ offense looked as fluid as it has all season against flailing Chicago (3-8). They tallied a season-high 26 assists.

“We were pleased not to be stressed in the fourth quarter,” Thibault said.

The first quarter didn’t go so smoothly.

Like they did against Los Angeles, Washington had to take time to figure out how to get around Chicago’s height. A piecemeal offense racked up 24 points in the first quarter — not bad considering Delle Donne didn’t score at all — but the defense surrendered 21 points, and the Sky shot 50 percent from the field.

Frustrated by another poor defensive start, Thibault swapped his starters for a second unit that included Thomas, who was put to work on Chicago’s bigs, and guard Walker-Kimbrough.

Thomas made her impact on the boards. She collected four of her six rebounds in the second quarter and helped Washington pull to an even 16 rebounds with Chicago. But it was Walker-Kimbrough, sparsely used so far this season, who provided an offensive spark that helped the Mystics pull away for good in the second quarter.

The former Terrapin had seven straight points, punctuated by a three-pointer from 24 feet out, midway through the second quarter that put Washington up 36-28 with under five minutes left to play in the half.

It was all she scored Tuesday, but it was all the Mystics needed to run away with the game. They outscored Chicago 22-11 in the second quarter and led 46-32 at halftime en route to their most dominant game of the season.

The crowd of 4,206 rewarded their effort with one last standing ovation as Hill walked out to center court for a postgame interview. She put her hands on her hips and let her head fall back in relief as fans and her teammates welcomed her back with applause she had dreamed of hearing for almost a year.

“You know you can get up and do the physical part, but the mental thing is tough, and it teaches you perseverance, and it teaches you patience with yourself, and it also lets you know that you can do it. You have a different level of confidence in yourself,” Hill said in the locker room later.

“The support has been unreal, to feel the love and support I have in this house with the fans is like something that you can’t explain. I appreciate it.”