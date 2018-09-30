The Australian team celebrate their victory over Spain in the Women’s basketball World Cup semi final match between Spain and Australia in Tenerife, Spain, Saturday Sept. 29, 2018. (Associated Press)

SAN CRISTOBAL DE LA LAGUNA, Spain — It’s medal day at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup.

The U.S. will face Australia for the gold medal on Sunday night. The Americans have won the last two golds with the Opals winning their lone championship in 2006. The U.S. will need to find a way to slow down Liz Cambage, who is leading the tournament in scoring with 27.2 points a game.

Australia had to rally from an eight-point deficit to start the fourth quarter to beat host Spain in the semifinals. The Spaniards will try and win a bronze medal in front of their fans when they face newcomer Belgium. The Belgians have made an impressive showing in their first World Cup.

In the fifth place game, China will face France and Canada plays China for seventh.

