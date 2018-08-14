MINNEAPOLIS — Courtney Vandersloot hit two free throws with 2.2 seconds left and broke the WNBA’s single-season assists record, helping the Chicago Sky beat the Minnesota Lynx 91-88 on Tuesday night.

Vandersloot set the record on a no-look, one-handed pass in the third quarter that gave her 237 assists, breaking Ticha Penicheiro’s mark set in 2000.

Rookie Diamond DeShields scored a season-best 28 points for Chicago (12-20). Vandersloot had 16 points and 10 assists.

Allie Quigley spun in the lane and made a runner to put Chicago ahead 89-88 with 57.9 seconds left. Lindsay Whalen had a jumper rattle out at the other end.

Minnesota called a timeout with 19.7 seconds to go, but didn’t get off a shot as Vandersloot grabbed a loose ball and hit two free throws. DeShields blocked Alexis Jones’ 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

Maya Moore scored 21 points for Minnesota (17-15), and Sylvia Fowles had 19 points and 13 rebounds for her sixth straight double-double. Fowles became the sixth player in WNBA history to grab 3,000 rebounds.

SUN 96, WINGS 76

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Jonquel Jones had 27 points and 10 rebounds, and the Sun beat the Wings to spoil the head-coaching debut of Taj McWilliams-Franklin.

McWilliams-Franklin was named interim coach on Sunday after Fred Williams was fired.

Connecticut (19-13) has won seven of eight, and it is fourth in the playoff standings.

Chiney Ogwumike added 13 points for the Sun and Morgan Tuck had 12. Jones was 4 of 6 from 3-point range in her second straight double-double.

Jones scored 16 points in the first half to help Connecticut build a 50-38 lead. The Sun’s reserves had 44 points at intermission.

Allisha Gray scored 18 points for Dallas (14-18), and Skylar Diggins-Smith had 17 points and eight assists. The Wings have lost nine straight games, jeopardizing a playoff spot that once seemed secure.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.