Since they punched their ticket to the WNBA playoffs Aug. 7 with a win in Phoenix, the Washington Mystics have been driven by the single-minded pursuit of a double bye in the postseason tournament.

It’s a luxury afforded only to the top two seeds, a goal that has kept the Mystics laser focused through the drama and heated competition of the past two weeks. Washington had no time to dwell on a canceled game Aug. 3 that the league eventually ruled a forfeit by the Las Vegas Aces, nor the mental space to mull over the news that shocked the league Sunday when Fred Williams was fired as coach of the Dallas Wings. Williams was let go after a postgame altercation at Capital One Arena with Greg Bibb, the team’s president and chief executive, following the Wings’ eighth consecutive loss, a 93-80 decision to Washington.

The Mystics tuned it all out. On Wednesday, they grinded out a 76-62 win over an Indiana Fever team that has long been eliminated from the playoffs and was going for broke.

The road victory meant the Mystics secured at least a first-round bye in the playoffs, so they will have to play at most one single-elimination game as opposed to two. But other results around the league have slightly shifted Washington’s focus.

With the possibility of a double bye now remote, Washington is all about playing its best basketball for the final two games of the regular season.

Forget what the rest of the league is doing, and let the playoff picture drift to the back of your mind. The Mystics are focused on themselves.

“We control how we play,” Mystics Coach and General Manager Mike Thibault said Thursday. “We can’t control them, but we can control what we do, and whether we get it or not, let’s finish the right way.”

The Mystics (21-11) will conclude their regular season with games against the past two WNBA champions, both of whom are headed back to the playoffs. On Friday, they will play the 2016 title-winning Los Angeles Sparks (19-13) at Capital One Arena. On Sunday they will visit the reigning champion Minnesota Lynx (17-15) in Lindsay Whalen’s final regular season game. The Mystics are expecting a lively crowd at Target Center, to say the least.

The WNBA playoffs feature the league’s top eight teams seeded regardless of conference affiliation, with the top two seeds gaining automatic passage to the best-of-five semifinal round and the third and fourth seeds earning the right to host single-elimination quarterfinal games. To secure the double bye, Washington would need to win both of those games and the Atlanta Dream (22-10) — which has won 14 of its past 15 games and holds the tiebreaker over Washington — would need to lose its final two.

Instead of worrying about all that, Washington simply wants to tend to the little things that make it successful. It has simplified its game plans for both Los Angeles and Minnesota, keying in on three or four aspects that will help win those games. The Mystics want to get Elena Delle Donne the ball. They want to play crisp defense.

“We may end up seeing Minnesota or L.A. in the playoffs, so these games are very important for confidence, just to see where we stand,” forward Monique Currie said. “But we’re playing pretty good basketball right now; we’ve won seven in a row.”

Washington wants to keep the momentum. The Mystics responded exceptionally well since their last loss, against Connecticut just before the all-star break.

Delle Donne, the team’s leading scorer, has notched two 30-point games since then and is averaging 23.5 points per game since the break. Kristi Toliver, the second-leading scorer, is averaging 14.5 points in that time.

Wednesday’s win against Indiana injected another dose of confidence. After a feeble third quarter, the Mystics rode a fourth-quarter surge and outscored Indiana 18-2 in the final period. The Fever’s two points were the fewest scored in a quarter in franchise history and the second-fewest scored in a quarter in WNBA history.

“I think some teams have proven that they don’t win those games,” Thibault said. “Maybe a year or two ago, we wouldn’t have won that game the way we were playing. But we figured out a way to do it. We gutted it out.”

Washington also notched the win without rookie starter Ariel Atkins, who missed Wednesday’s game with a right hip contusion, as well as Tianna Hawkins, who sat out because of soreness in her knees. But the Mystics made up for their absences with Currie, who stepped up to score 14 points, her second-best total this season. Center LaToya Sanders had a career-high 13 rebounds and added three blocks.

As of Thursday’s practice, Atkins, Hawkins and starting point guard Natasha Cloud, who injured her ankle in Wednesday’s game, were all listed as “probable” for Friday’s game.

Washington is confident it has enough weapons to win these final two games even if it is shorthanded. But the Mystics aren’t overly concerned with their numbers right now, nor where they’ll end up in the final playoff picture. They’re laser focused on carrying their best basketball into the playoffs.

“Honestly, if we’re playing great basketball and we lose two in a row, I’m okay with that because that’s basketball,” Toliver said. “But we absolutely have got to play great.”