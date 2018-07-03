This season, Washington Mystics reserve forward Tianna Hawkins can do so much more than she used to. Want her to prove it? Put her in against the big, bad Los Angeles Sparks with her team trailing 18 points at halftime and watch what happens.

What you would see, were you inclined to watch a replay of that mid-June tussle, is Hawkins starting the fourth quarter by forcing a turnover then charging down the other end of the court for a breakaway driving layup. You would watch her scamper around the court, feet flying, darting to the hoop to box out on defense and using spare breath to direct traffic with a yell audible from off the court. With seven minutes left to play, you’d see her pull up and hit a three-pointer, her second of the night, to put Washington within two points of the 2016 WNBA champions.

The Mystics went on to lose that game, but for Hawkins, it was evidence of a transformation. She had helped orchestrate one of the better quarters the team has played this season, and she was able to do it mainly because she never got winded. Not once did creeping thoughts about how exhausted she was interrupt her focus on court.

The 6-foot-3 forward lost 20 pounds before the start of the season, and it has not only led to more stretches like that in the fourth quarter against Los Angeles, but the best season of her five-year career.

“I feel good,” Hawkins said recently. “I feel light on my feet.”

During the 2017 season, Hawkins weighed 210 pounds, weight left over from the 65 pounds she had gained while pregnant with her son, who was born in 2015. At the start of this season, she weighed in at 193. It’s the lightest she’s been since 2013, when she was a 22-year-old rookie coming out of Maryland and its notoriously rigorous conditioning regime.

The weight loss and changes to her game that came with it has made Hawkins invaluable coming off the bench this season. Increased mobility and agility has made her a better defender. She was able to add the three-point shot she was never quite confident in before this year, and that, combined with her new speed, has made her harder to guard.

Hawkins is averaging 7.8 points and 19 minutes per game, both career highs, and is a big part of why the Mystics (10-6) are one of the deepest teams in the WNBA.

“She was one of the first ones in there working out with Elena this offseason working on shooting threes from the NBA line,” said Mystics Coach-General Manager Thibault, referring to the team’s star, Elena Delle Donne. “And now, that’s become a good shot for her as any without losing her post-up game. In the modern game, a post who can play like that with her back to the basket and stretch the floor really can find a niche where they can play consistently every night.”

During the offseason, Hawkins had strong motivation to finally lose the weight: She was a free agent. The Mystics’ coaching staff made it clear in her exit interview that there were ways Hawkins could increase her playing time.

“I said, ‘We’re betting on you to do this. It’s not a guaranteed contract, but you have a way to be a 10, 12-year player in this league if you want to be,’ ” Thibault said.

Hawkins decided not to go overseas this offseason and instead took Thibault’s advice to heart. It wasn’t easy. She spent four days a week running sprints and working out with assistant coach Eric Thibault and three days a week with Sarah Walls, the team’s strength coach.

It took months to figure out a diet that worked for her — protein shakes didn’t help like they used to, but forfeiting carbs, including her beloved potato chips, did. She tricked her son, too young to know the difference between regular rice and cauliflower rice, into eating healthy with her so she didn’t have to make him separate — and tempting — dinners. When she reached the end of her patience with her bathroom scale and its stubbornly unmoving numbers, she simply removed the batteries. Then, she had a breakthrough.

“Emotionally, mentally, it was tough trying things and them not working,” Hawkins said. “It’s one of the hardest things I’ve done besides be a mother. But one day, for the first time in my life, I went into my closet and almost everything was too big. Like, that’s a good feeling. I mean, it’s not good on my pocket . ..”

Hawkins has yet to splurge on a new wardrobe.

For years, Hawkins spent time trying to simultaneously play her best basketball and prepare for life after the WNBA. Her dream is to be a Secret Service agent (she held an internship with the agency in college), and last season she was enrolled in an online cybersecurity course that among other things demanded she turn in 10-page papers almost weekly.

In a league that encourages players to pursue other interests and all but demands a year-round commitment to the game with greater financial playing overseas during the offseason, Hawkins made the decision to prioritize her health, and the Mystics. In addition to the diet and exercise, she enrolled in a less-demanding online course that still puts her on track to work in national security. But like potato chips, the papers are gone.

“Before last year, I was a free agent and I didn’t know what was going to happen,” Hawkins said. “Now I’m about having the mind-set where, I’m going to invest in me, invest in my body and just get better. I didn’t make any money because I didn’t go overseas, but to recharge, refocus and be able to do the thing that you planned? It feels great.”

Her personal investment paid dividends. Not only did the Mystics sign Hawkins to a two-year deal in February, but she feels like a new player on court.

“When I’m trying to switch directions, it doesn’t feel like I’m standing in quicksand,” Hawkins said. “I feel my body being able to react a lot quicker, run up and down a lot more . . . I still feel like there’s more I can add to my game, and I feel like this weight loss is going to allow me to do so because I’m more agile, my conditioning is better. I think I’ve added a lot more years to my career.”