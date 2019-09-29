Cheers enveloped Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington Mystics players slowly walked back on the court after a timeout in the second quarter, the fate of Game 1 of the WNBA Finals still far from being decided, and guard Natasha Cloud danced.

Not just danced but played to the home-crowd fans. Moments before during a video skit, a handful of season-ticket holders highlighted Cloud as the team’s best dancer. When the arena cameras cut to Cloud, her expression resembled stone. Then, she bounced her shoulders, proving her status as the team’s rhythm queen and eliciting more love from the announced sellout crowd of 4,200.

Any signs of buttoned-up detachment from the Mystics in their quest for the franchise’s first title were shimmied away during their 95-86 win over the Connecticut Sun.

“That’s just who I am as a player,” Cloud said of her little groove. “I never let things get too serious for me. I kind of need that goofiness within me to reset me. When it comes down to the ball being thrown in, I’m back into it. Back into that dog mentality.”

In the lead-up to Sunday’s game, the Mystics spent their time in front of cameras and microphones blah-blah-blah-ing about being the heavily favored team. They’ve been here before, players repeated. They know what it’s like to play on this stage, Coach Mike Thibault reminded. The series will come down to Xs and Os, Elena Delle Donne regurgitated.

But if Game 1 required a dress code, then it would have been business casual.

All business in the way Washington efficiently scored and professionally defended in taking control of this best-of-five series. Yet — and this comes from LaToya Sanders, who looked anything but semiformal as she showed up for Game 1 in a shimmering blue gown replete with gold band halter neckline — still about keeping cool and being relaxed.

“We did come into this series more businesslike than we did last year,” Sanders said. “But at the same time, we got to remember to have fun with it. Basketball is a job where if you’re not having fun, what’s the point of doing it?

The Mystics have an unstoppable offense — the team finished the season with the league’s highest scoring average, its best field goal percentage, as well as the most assists per game and total three-pointers made. Still, they turned great into perfection with a 12-0 run to end the first quarter.

After the score reached 18-17, Washington spent the final 3 minutes 21 seconds of the quarter showcasing how one of the best offensive teams in league history goes to work.

That dominating stretched looked effortless: Sanders saving a possession with a midrange basket. Cloud speeding downcourt for a one-woman fast break. Emma Meesseman dropping the Sun players’ countenance by sticking a step-back. Delle Donne seeing two defenders, not giving a care and still scoring.

Delle Donne’s shot in the paint, followed by another Sanders shot and Kristi Toliver’s tough, falling jumper before the buzzer, capped six straight baskets without a miss for the Mystics. But players were in such a zone, they cared only about the other end, where they made six straight defensive stops.

“We were actually counting the stops that we got,” Sanders said about the stretch that included four turnovers from the Sun. “Obviously, we’re not the greatest defensive team in the WNBA but we know in order to win a championship, we’re going to have to do better.”

In the second quarter, Washington was rolling with a 47-39 advantage when Cloud couldn’t suppress her personality. Despite the seriousness of the situation, she hosted a dance party for one in the middle of the game.

The Sun, however, threatened to crash the ball by trimming the lead to 80-76 within the final five minutes of the fourth quarter.

When Washington needed to protect its lead, which had once been a 17-point cushion, the team returned to business. Picking up once again with a mix of stout defense and an offense that flows as though someone simply turned on a faucet, the Mystics pushed the lead back to double digits and closed the game.

“Everybody was just kind of able to take a deep breath, stay calm. I think the last series [against Las Vegas] really prepared us for moments like that because it was such a battle,” said Delle Donne, who led the Mystics with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Through the playoffs, Connecticut has embraced its underdog status with T-shirts that spell out ‘DisrespeCT.’ Were Cloud’s dance moves a sign of disrespect, as though the Mystics can waltz to the championship without concerning themselves against a lesser opponent? Hardly the case.

The Mystics understand the gravity of the moment this second time around — but can still be themselves.

“We know that have a goal at the end of this,” Sanders said. “But at the same time, we’re enjoying the journey to get there.”